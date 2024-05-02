Jeep® 4x4s Stretch for 10 Miles During Jeep Beach Parade in Daytona Beach

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® 4x4s stretch 10-miles long during the annual Jeep Beach parade in Daytona Beach on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

More than 10,000 Jeep® 4x4s took part in the 16-mile-long Jeep Beach Parade on Sunday morning, April 28

40,000-plus Jeep vehicles attended the Volusia County 10-day event from April 19-28

Attendance up over last year's event size of 230,000-plus, final numbers expected next week; vendor show and parking at event is the largest ever

Making an appearance on the beach were Easter Jeep Safari concepts from Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar: 2024 Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept, 2024 Jeep Wrangler LowDown Concept and the 2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept

Jeep Beach has donated more than $4 million to local charities through event's weeklong fundraising efforts through the years

The Jeep® brand joined owners and fans from across the nation to celebrate the 21st anniversary of Jeep Beach at Daytona Beach, April 19-28, for a week of unparalleled open-air freedom and fun in the sun. The event's attendance surpassed last year's event and saw approximately 40,000-plus Jeep 4x4s join the highly anticipated annual 10-day event. The Jeep Beach celebratory parade on Sunday morning, April 28, stretched for over 10 miles and included more than 10,000 Jeep SUVs.

"Recognized as one of the most significant events exclusively for Jeep enthusiasts, we celebrated yet another milestone year of this legendary gathering at Daytona Beach this weekend with over 10,000 Jeep SUVs driving the Jeep Beach Parade," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand – North America. "The Jeep 4x4s and their owners celebrating the event showed up in force, each as unique and devoted to the brand as the next, and stretched an incredible 10 miles long along the parade route."

In addition to the finale parade event on Sunday, April 28 during the weeklong event, fans were also able to ride the Jeep obstacle course at the start/finish line of the Daytona International Speedway with a professional driver in 2024 Jeep 4x4s, including the electrified Wrangler 4xe, Wrangler 392 and Gladiator Rubicon.

Jeep Beach has donated more than $4 million to local charities through fundraising efforts over the years. All proceeds raised are distributed to charities throughout Central Florida counties. Jeep Beach has supported more than 150 non-profit organizations.

Jeep Beach

On October 13, 2017, Jeep Beach, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charity, was founded to enhance fundraising efforts. Jeep Beach, Inc. operates under the governance of a seven-member executive board. The Jeep Beach event is supported by hundreds of volunteers within the community. Jeep Beach, Inc.'s structure allows the event to provide a first-class experience for the vendors and participants while increasing fundraising for our charities.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4. All Jeep brand vehicles in North America will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

