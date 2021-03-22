Jeep® Brand and Jeep Performance Parts Debut Ultra-capable Concept Vehicles for the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari

Electrified power and the electrifying performance of today's internal combustion engines combine with off-road capability and fun-to-drive freedom to take center stage during this year's Easter Jeep Safari. The Jeep® brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) teams again join forces to create a lineup of custom-built concept vehicles to conquer the iconic trails in Moab, Utah. Enthusiasts from all over the world will gather March 27 to April 4 in Moab for an extended holiday week of trail rides and technical off-roading on some of the most challenging and picturesque terrain.



"The Moab Easter Jeep Safari has long been our testing ground for both our newest Jeep 4x4s and for showcasing new Jeep brand concepts, Jeep Performance Parts and ideas that truly resonate with our most passionate customers — the die-hard off-road enthusiasts who attend this event every year," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "This year's Safari shines a spotlight on what makes Jeep vehicles unmistakably distinctive and undeniably capable, a variety of powertrains that deliver superior power, performance, torque and, above all, fun. Moab's demanding trails are a worthy opponent for our Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator concept vehicles. Each is certain to prove that Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability reigns supreme on any terrain.



This year, seven distinctive Jeep brand and JPP concept vehicles are equipped with an array of advanced and potent powertrains – highlighted by the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) from Jeep, another milepost on the brand's "Road Ahead" to becoming the greenest SUV brand. Additionally, the concepts feature production and prototype JPP from Mopar, developed with rigorous specifications and legendary 4x4 capability in mind.



"Moab is the perfect place to showcase the latest selection of authentic, quality-tested Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar," said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. "Unlike any other aftermarket offering, our factory-backed Jeep Performance Parts are specifically designed and engineered to deliver exact fit, form and function for Jeep vehicles."



The 2021 Easter Jeep Safari concept vehicles include:



Jeep Magneto

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept is a fully capable BEV that is stealthy, quiet, quick and an unmistakable rock-climbing force. Jeep brand engineers and designers have created a zero-emission vehicle with Jeep 4x4 capability that provides new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, and performance on- and off-road.



Based on a two-door 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, the Jeep Magneto uses a custom-built axial flux electric motor that operates up to 6,000 rpm. The e-motor is connected to a six-speed manual transmission, creating a unique manual-electric powertrain with a clutch that operates as it would with an internal combustion engine. In quick-shift scenarios, the e-motor engages regen upon clutch engagement to prevent rev-hang.



Comparable to the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, the compact e-motor is tuned to deliver up to 273 lb.-ft. of torque and 285 horsepower. Intentional calibrations developed during testing help the Magneto's powertrain emulate the driving experience of the V-6, matching not only torque but also horsepower. During moderate driving, the performance difference between the V-6 and the Magneto's unique manual-electric powertrain is negligible except for near-silent operation.



When greater acceleration is needed, the e-motor delivers all 273 lb.-ft. of torque without the need to build up revolutions per minute. The Magneto concept runs 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds.



Powering the Jeep Magneto's e-motor are four battery packs with a combined power of 70 kW/h, running an 800-volt system. The lithium-ion batteries are distributed around the Wrangler to balance weight on the four wheels. One pack replaces the Wrangler's mid-ship fuel tank, another is mounted opposite the fuel tank location, the third pack sits atop the e-motor under the hood and the fourth pack mounts in the space normally used for a rear storage compartment, also using space typically occupied by the exhaust muffler.



An inverter derived from race cars converts DC power to AC for the high-tech motor. The batteries, a vehicle interface box and the battery control module all reside in waterproof enclosures to maintain the Wrangler's 30-inch water-traversing capability. A 12-volt battery powers existing systems, such as the radio and lighting. A second 12-volt battery serves as an auxiliary power unit (APU) for accessories, such as the winch. A DC-to-DC converter charges both 12-volt batteries, allowing long-term operation of accessories to power a campsite or an unexpectedly long winch operation. Unique mounts secure the battery packs for harsh driving and custom skid plates protect the packs from potential strikes to the undercarriage while traversing harsh terrain.



A 10-kw high-voltage heater keeps the fully open-air passenger compartment comfortable.



The exterior of the Magneto features a Bright White color with Surf Blue accents, along with a heavy-duty performance hood with center scoop and custom decal, redesigned rear gate and dramatic full-width forward lighting. Custom Royal Blue and Black leather seats with Sapphire-colored inserts and straps, Surf Blue truck bed liner and Mopar slush mats give the Magneto's interior design an electrified appearance.



The Jeep Magneto comes equipped with a JPP 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch Lights Out black metallic wheels with 35-inch mud-terrain tires, custom roll cage, Mopar Rock Rails, steel bumpers with a Warn winch and a steel belly pan for added off-road capability.



Jeepster Beach

Easter Jeep Safari wouldn't be complete without paying homage to Jeep off-road vehicles of the past. This year's "Resto-Mod" is a throwback to the second-generation Jeepster.



Originally designed around the growing interest in leisure time use of 4x4 vehicles, the Jeepster Commando was the first compact four-wheel-drive vehicle with an automatic transmission and, unlike the Jeep CJs of its day, it boasted modern amenities, such as doors, roll-up side glass, a heater and roof, as standard equipment.



The Jeepster Beach concept started as a 1968 Jeepster Commando (C-101) and was seamlessly blended with a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Jeepster Commandos were made for fun in the sun, and this ultimate beach-themed cruiser continues that tradition by embodying a spirited, carefree attitude.



The body was modified and the exterior fuses original chrome trim with an updated, brightly colored two-tone paint scheme of Hazy IPA and Zinc Oxide. While the Jeepster Beach maintains the outward appearance of a vintage Jeepster, it commands peak performance both on- and off-road delivered by the modern-day Jeep Wrangler.



Under the hood, it uses a high-tech 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a custom, concept calibration that increases the engine output about 25 percent above the production version to 340 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. of torque. The direct-injection engine uses a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger mounted directly to the cylinder head, along with a dedicated cooling circuit for the turbocharger, intake air and throttle body for exceptional responsiveness, performance and fuel efficiency. An eight-speed automatic transmission mated to a 4:1 transfer case delivers power to 35-inch tires.



Jeepster Beach's custom interior features low-back bucket seats trimmed in red leather. The rear seat was replaced with a chrome, four-point safety cage and the carpets were removed to make cleaning out sand a breeze.



Jeep Red Bare

Tough terrain calls for an equally tough powertrain. The Jeep Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon concept builds upon a long-standing heritage of hardworking trucks, paired with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability to deliver ultimate performance, fuel efficiency and driving range.



Powering the Red Bare concept is the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, with engine stop-start (ESS) technology standard. To handle greater torque loads, the EcoDiesel V-6 connects to a TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, calibrated for low RPM shifts and to easily maneuver rigorous ground.



The Red Bare features Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles that have been upgraded with 4.88 axle ratios for optimum performance.



The Red Bare Gladiator delivers an impressive 91:1 crawl ratio to tackle the toughest trails that Moab has.



The overall design inspiration behind the Red Bare concept builds on the passion and enthusiasm of Jeep SUV owners who spend countless hours creating customized looks and modifications to express the unique personality of their trusty off-roading vehicle.



Gladiator Red Bare boasts a Fire Cracker Red exterior with custom Matte Black graphics and gold accents, along with the Mojave hood and cowl pieces, custom hood graphic and Matte Black signature seven-slot grille insert. Adding to its rugged appearance is a black factory soft-top and half doors for ultimate open-air freedom.



The interior incorporates custom Katzkin Black leather seats with red stitching and custom red flannel inserts. The instrument panel has been wrapped in the same red flannel material, giving the interior a bold, rustic finish. Rounding out the interior accents are body-color matched truck-bed lined floors with Mopar slush mats.



The Gladiator Red Bare concept also comes equipped with a JPP 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch Matte Black wheels with 37-inch BFG mud-terrain tires, cargo bed-mounted sport bar, JPP Sand Slider rock rails, bed cover and rack system, factory steel bumpers with a Warn winch and front bumper grille guard for added off-road protection.



Jeep Orange Peelz

Based on a two-door Wrangler, the Jeep Orange Peelz concept pays tribute to the long-standing, open-air, fun-and-freedom lifestyle that makes the Jeep Wrangler a global icon.



Mopar designers have vastly enhanced the Wrangler's open-air heritage by removing side and rear windows, installing prototype JPP half doors and a custom removable one-piece Freedom Top glass sunroof.



Off-road performance comes from the proven JPP 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks that increases ground clearance. Just below the concept steel "high-top" fender flares are 17-inch JPP beadlock-capable aluminum wheels riding on 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires with Mopar valve stem caps carrying the Jeep logo.



Enhancing the look is a Satin Black 360-degree custom beltline graphic and Satin Black vintage Jeep fender badges, which further highlight the eye-catching Orange Peelz exterior color.



The concept hood features custom black Mopar hood latches with the Jeep Willys logo and is flanked by JPP 5-inch off-road LED lights mounted at the base of the A-pillars, each providing 4,800 lumens of power to help light the trail ahead. For additional protection against windshield chips and cracks while driving on- or off-road, the Jeep Orange Peelz concept is equipped with a factory-backed Mopar windshield made with Corning Gorilla Glass.



A custom JPP Rubicon steel bumper includes a prototype 2-inch steel grille guard and the exclusive JPP 8,000-lb capacity Rubicon Warn winch. Custom rock rails provide superior protection and durability for serious off-roading.



On the rear of the vehicle, the JPP Swing Gate Hinge Reinforcement allows for a larger spare tire. The reinforcement is powder-coated black and works with the production hinge for easy installation. A JPP CHMSL (Center High-Mount Stop Lamp) Relocation Kit mounts the third brake light in the center of the spare tire. Body-color tow hooks on the rear and front complete the exterior.



Entry to the lifted Orange Peelz concept is made easy by JPP grab handles. On the inside of the cabin, plaid armrests, upper and lower seat inserts and the mid-instrument panels match the Orange Peelz exterior. Accent-orange stitching completes the steering wheel, shifter boots and the parking-brake handle.



Mopar stainless steel pedal covers add a bold statement and feature rubber pads to provide plenty of positive traction for drivers. Door sills are protected by black sill guards that feature the vehicle's logo.



Standard Mopar all-weather floor mats are injection molded and designed with deep rigid sidewalls and advanced reservoir systems that contain liquids, preventing them from leaking onto the floor. Front mats feature a patented drain plug that covers floor drain holes, which allow draining without mat removal for easy cleaning.



The Jeep Orange Peelz concept is powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The proven powertrain is upgraded with a JPP cold-air intake and JPP cat-back exhaust system.



Jeep Farout

This go-anywhere, do-anything Jeep concept takes off-road exploration to the next level. An encore to 2019's Wayout concept, the Jeep Farout concept is a true overlanding vehicle that leverages the 2021 Jeep Gladiator's class-leading payload and fuel-efficient, long-range-capable 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine to lead adventure-seekers further off the beaten path.



The main feature of this fully functional concept is a neatly contained, customized deployable AT Overland Equipment Habitat™ Truck Topper. The spacious 16-foot long and 7.5-foot tall recreational residence opens and retracts in a matter of seconds. Once unpacked, it comfortably sleeps up to four.



Long gone is the cold, monochromatic look and feel of a traditional overlanding vehicle. The Farout's warm, inviting wood-lined interior features soft ambient lighting, a fully functional refrigerator and stove, plus hanging storage racks, built-in seats and table space. Inside the Farout's customized cab, outdoorsy fashion and style are celebrated with dark smoke blue leather, orange stitching and plaid flannel seat inserts.



Farout's exterior features a new Earl body color with Chartreuse accents on the hood, rear tailgate tow hooks, springs, badging and shocks. Its rugged stature is emphasized with a JPP 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch matte charcoal rims, 37-inch mud-terrain tires, a modified Gladiator Rubicon steel bumper equipped with a 12,000-lb. Warn winch, custom front and rear rock rails and FOX™ performance shocks to easily overcome obstacles. Its integrated roof-rack system allows hauling additional gear topside.



The third-generation turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, available in the production Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, delivers increased torque and horsepower, along with superb fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). In the production Jeep Gladiator, the EcoDiesel powertrain delivers well in excess of 425 miles of driving range.



Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is making its way to production, but it was first conceived as this V-8 powered Wrangler Rubicon concept. A warrior at heart, this high-performance Jeep Wrangler concept dares to be different with its performance V-8 engine, stunning interior and customized exterior.



Designed for unequivocal power and performance, the heart of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is its 6.4-liter (392-cubic-inch) V-8 engine, generating 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque. Nearly 75% of this naturally aspirated engine's peak torque is available just above engine idle speed, enhancing its prowess off-road and on.



The boisterous persona of this modified four-door 2020 Wrangler Rubicon is signaled by an active dual-mode performance exhaust that switches between wild and outrageous, a performance hood with center scoop, custom-built half doors and Sky One-touch powertop with removable side panels for open-air freedom.



The concept's Granite Crystal exterior is adorned with bronze-accentuated tow hooks, badging, springs and shocks. The interior is just as bold with its durable truck bedliner and custom, Oxblood Red leather seats with gold stitching.





For additional capability, a JPP 2-inch lift kit, custom 17-inch beadlock wheels with 37-inch mud-terrain tires, Mopar Rock Rails, steel bumpers with Warn winch and steel belly pan were added to help navigate treacherous terrain and challenging off-road conditions.



Jeep Top Dog

Using exclusive JPP and custom accessories, Mopar designers transformed a 2020 Jeep Gladiator into a fun concept vehicle for serious mountain bikers.



Painted K-9 Blue, the Jeep Top Dog concept expands the cargo-carrying abilities of the most capable Jeep truck ever by removing the standard cargo box and replacing it with a custom PCOR flatbed storage system.



On the passenger side of the storage system, pull-out drawers securely store tools and supplies that mountain bikers need when out on the trails. Vast interior storage shelves, exterior lighting switches and extra power supplies are within easy reach.



On the driver's side of the storage system, a battery-powered refrigerator and electric hot dog roller grill stand ready to refuel riders for the next section of challenging trails.



Above the cab area, two Rhino rack structures provide additional storage space for tools and equipment. Dual concept exterior task lights are mounted on each side and a set of traction mats for vehicle recovery and extraction are also attached to the storage racks. On top of the rack structure, a dual-bike rack provides a safe way to transport the Trek mountain bikes to the trails. Just above the rear-facing winch, a roll-out storage drawer carries a foldable ladder used for access to the dual-bike rack.



For outstanding off-road capability, the Jeep Top Dog concept features a JPP 2-inch lift kit with FOX shocks that provides increased ground clearance, augmented by 17-inch JPP beadlock-capable aluminum wheels and 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires. Concept steel "high-top" fender flares provide additional clearance at all four corners.



Powering the Jeep Top Dog concept is the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.



Defending the front end of the Jeep Top Dog concept is a JPP Rubicon bumper. The bumper holds a concept 2-inch steel grille guard, inspired by the Jeep J6 concept and the exclusive JPP 8,000-lb-capacity Rubicon Warn winch that includes 100 feet of Spydura synthetic rope. A second JPP Warn winch is installed at the rear of the Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept.



The concept hood is accented with custom black Mopar hood latches that feature the Jeep Willys logo. A JPP snorkel helps direct cool air into the engine when off-road conditions threaten normal air inlets. A pair of JPP 5-inch, off-road, LED lights installed at the base of the A-pillars help illuminate the trail.



Body sides are protected by JPP rock rails, customized with welded 2-inch steel tubes, similar to the front grille guard design. Black door sill guards feature a raised Gladiator logo and help protect interior sills from scratches and scuffs.



The cabin of the Top Dog concept features a healthy dose of K-9 Blue accents. The black interior picks up the K-9 Blue interior bezels and tasteful K-9 Blue stitching on the black Katzkin leather seats, armrests, shifter boots, steering wheel, as well as the parking brake handle. Other notable accessories are the Mopar stainless-steel pedal covers with black rubber pads that add a bold flare and plenty of traction to the accelerator and brake pedals. Just below the pedals are Mopar all-weather floor mats installed throughout the cabin area.



Jeep Performance Parts

Created in 2012 and offered by Mopar for the Jeep brand, Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) provide off-road enthusiasts with high-end, hard-core quality aftermarket accessories and performance parts. The portfolio of factory-backed, quality-tested parts includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, skid plates, suspension components, and more. The products are created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design-office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain, and appearance of each product. To see the full line of Jeep Performance Parts, visit mopar.com/jpp.



Easter Jeep Safari

Easter Jeep Safari, hosted by Moab's Red Rock 4-Wheelers four-wheel-drive club, consists of trail rides, mostly daylong trips, departing from Moab, Utah, throughout the nine-day event. The Jeep Safari was started in 1967 by the Moab Chamber of Commerce as a one-day trail ride. Over the years, as participation grew, the Safari expanded until it finally reached the current nine-day event. "Big Saturday" remains the culmination of the event on the Saturday of Easter weekend.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.



Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, the brand expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.



Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis