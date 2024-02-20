Jeep® Brand Announces Starting Prices for 2024 Gladiator Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

More Capability, Advanced Technology and More Refinement, Content and Value at a Lower Starting U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price Than the Outgoing Model

Starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) now available for the new 2024 Jeep® Gladiator lineup, which includes Sport, Sport S, Willys, Mojave, new Mojave X, Rubicon and new Rubicon X

2024 Jeep Gladiator has a starting U.S. MSRP of $37,895 (all prices exclude $1,895 destination)

(all prices exclude destination) New 2024 Gladiator delivers standard first- and second-row side-curtain airbags, standard forward collision warning (Sport S and above), standard advanced cruise control with stop (Sport S and above), standard Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class standard 12.3-inch touchscreen radio and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

New Gladiator Mojave X and Rubicon X models, with a starting U.S. MSRP of $62,995 , feature standard Nappa leather seats, body-color hardtop, 12-way power adjustable front seats, navigation, integrated off-road camera and steel bumpers

, feature standard Nappa leather seats, body-color hardtop, 12-way power adjustable front seats, navigation, integrated off-road camera and steel bumpers Gladiator Willys, with a starting U.S. MSRP of $44,995 , delivers more capability with standard Off-Road+ and rear locking differential for improved traction

, delivers more capability with standard Off-Road+ and rear locking differential for improved traction Iconic Gladiator exterior features new seven-slot grille, new windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna, seven all-new wheel designs and unmatched capability with unsurpassed 4x4 max towing and best-in-class payload: Up to 7,700 pounds max towing Up to 1,725 pounds max payload

Developed with Trails OffRoad, Jeep Adventure Guides deliver comprehensive off-road trail guides for the 68 Jeep Badge of Honor trails loaded right into the Uconnect 5 Nav system, with an upgradable subscription that unlocks full catalog of 3,000-plus trail guides

The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator is available in nine exterior colors, including new-for-2024 Anvil, and multiple open-air freedom options, including three top options and two door options

Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all trims of the 2024 Jeep Gladiator

The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator is available at dealerships now

The Jeep® brand is bringing more capability, more refinement, new technology, more standard safety features, more content and more value to the world's most off-road capable midsize truck. The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator has a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $37,895 (all prices exclude $1,895 destination), $1,725 less than the model it replaces.

"The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator delivers unmatched capability and value in the only midsize truck that gives customers true open-air freedom," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "This new Gladiator delivers a more refined and technologically advanced interior with available 12-way power seats and improved safety with standard side-curtain airbags for a starting U.S. MSRP less than $38,000 with more content and a lower starting MSRP than the truck it replaces."

For the 2024 model year, the Jeep Gladiator delivers unmatched capability with unsurpassed 4x4 max towing of up to 7,700 pounds and best-in-class payload of up to 1,725 pounds. Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety equipment, with a new, more refined interior featuring available 12-way power front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags for the first and second rows.

Pricing for the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator:

Model MSRP Sport $37,895 Sport S $41,395 Willys $44,995 Mojave $52,995 Mojave X $62,995 Rubicon $52,995 Rubicon X $62,995 (all prices exclude $1,895 destination)

Off-Road+

The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator expands availability of Off-Road+ from Mojave and Rubicon models to the Willys model. Optimizing vehicle parameters for off-roading, including throttle, transmission shift points and traction control, Off-Road+ delivers peak performance on any trail. When used in 4HI, Off-Road+ optimizes settings for higher speed conditions, such as sand and mud, and also allows the Tru-Lok rear electronic locking differential to be locked for improved performance. In 4LO, Off-Road+ optimizes settings for low-speed conditions, such as rock crawling.

Jeep Adventure Guides

The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator also offers Jeep Adventure Guides, first introduced on the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler and developed with Trails OffRoad. Jeep Adventure Guides delivers comprehensive off-road trail guides for the 68 Jeep Badge of Honor trails loaded right into the Uconnect 5 Nav system, with an upgradable subscription that unlocks full catalog of 3,000-plus trail guides.

Most Standard Equipment Yet for Gladiator

For 2024, the new Gladiator lineup boasts more standard equipment across the model lineup.

Sport:

Standard 3.6-liter 285-horsepower, 260-lb.-ft. of torque Pentastar V-6 engine

Standard six-speed manual transmission (available eight-speed automatic transmission)

Dana solid front and rear axles

Command-Trac 2.72:1 part-time transfer case

17-inch steel wheels with 32-inch tires

Traction control

Trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into windshield

12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio

Side curtain airbags for first and second rows

Premium soft-top

Gray Soul fabric IP mid bolster

Fog lamps

Eight-speaker audio system

ParkView rear backup camera

Sport S (Sport content plus):

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision warning

Gorilla glass windshield

Keyless entry

Automatic headlamps

Power heated mirrors

Power windows and door locks

Advanced Brake Assist

17-inch aluminum wheels with 32-inch tires

Willys (Sport S content plus):

17-inch aluminum wheels with 32-inch mud-terrain tires

10 inches of ground clearance

Rock rails

Rear-locking differential

Off-Road+ mode

Black grille

Trailer Tow and programmable auxiliary switches

LED headlamps and fog lamps

All-weather floor mats

Mojave (Sport S content plus):

Off-road Dana 44 axles

Selectable high-speed rear locker

FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with reservoirs

FOX front hydro jounce bumpers

1-inch front suspension lift

Rock rails

Off-Road+ mode

17-inch aluminum wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires

High-clearance black fender flares

LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

Trailer Tow and programmable auxiliary switches

Performance hood with center scoop

Sport steering wheel

Aggressive front seat bolsters

7-inch TFT cluster and and proximity keyless entry

Dual-zone automatic temperature control

Sirius XM

Available steel bumpers

Mojave X (Mojave content plus):

12-way power adjustable front seats

12.3-inch digital Uconnect touchscreen with navigation

Nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system

Nappa leather seats

Heated seats and steering wheel

ParkSense rear park-assist system

Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection

Steel bumpers

Integrated front off-road camera

Body-color fender flares and hardtop with headliner

Integrated Bluetooth speaker

Selec-Trac full-time transfer case

Rubicon (Sport S content plus):

LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

Trailer tow and programmable auxiliary switches

Off-road Dana 44 axles

Rock-Trac 4:1 part-time transfer case

Electronic front sway-bar disconnect

17-inch aluminum wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires

Steel rock rails (cab, box)

Steel rear bumper

Selectable front- and rear-locking differentials

Dual vented hood

High-clearance black fender flares

7-inch TFT cluster and proximity keyless entry

Dual-zone automatic temperature control

Off-Road+ mode

Rubicon X (Rubicon content plus) :

12-way power adjustable front seats

12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation

Nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system

Nappa leather seats

Heated seats and steering wheel

ParkSense rear park-assist system

Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection

Steel front bumper

Integrated front off-road camera

Body-color fender flares and hardtop with headliner

Integrated Bluetooth speaker

Rock-Trac 4:1 full-time transfer case

The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator features a standard 3.6-liter V-6 engine that delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. It can be paired with a standard six-speed manual transmission or an available eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator can be personalized with nine available exterior colors, including new-for-2024 Anvil, and multiple open-air freedom options, including three top options and two door options.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator is available in Sport, Sport S, Willys, Mojave, new Mojave X, Rubicon and new Rubicon X models. Vehicles are arriving at U.S. Jeep dealerships now.

Jeep Wave

Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with exciting benefits and perks, including worry-free maintenance at no additional cost. Jeep Wave was created to bring our owners steadfast care and dedicated 24/7 support. All Jeep brand vehicles and trims, including all trims of the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator, are automatically enrolled upon purchase.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

