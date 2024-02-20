Jeep® Brand Announces Starting Prices for 2024 Gladiator Lineup
More Capability, Advanced Technology and More Refinement, Content and Value at a Lower Starting U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price Than the Outgoing Model
- Starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) now available for the new 2024 Jeep® Gladiator lineup, which includes Sport, Sport S, Willys, Mojave, new Mojave X, Rubicon and new Rubicon X
- 2024 Jeep Gladiator has a starting U.S. MSRP of $37,895 (all prices exclude $1,895 destination)
- New 2024 Gladiator delivers standard first- and second-row side-curtain airbags, standard forward collision warning (Sport S and above), standard advanced cruise control with stop (Sport S and above), standard Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class standard 12.3-inch touchscreen radio and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- New Gladiator Mojave X and Rubicon X models, with a starting U.S. MSRP of $62,995, feature standard Nappa leather seats, body-color hardtop, 12-way power adjustable front seats, navigation, integrated off-road camera and steel bumpers
- Gladiator Willys, with a starting U.S. MSRP of $44,995, delivers more capability with standard Off-Road+ and rear locking differential for improved traction
- Iconic Gladiator exterior features new seven-slot grille, new windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna, seven all-new wheel designs and unmatched capability with unsurpassed 4x4 max towing and best-in-class payload:
- Up to 7,700 pounds max towing
- Up to 1,725 pounds max payload
- Developed with Trails OffRoad, Jeep Adventure Guides deliver comprehensive off-road trail guides for the 68 Jeep Badge of Honor trails loaded right into the Uconnect 5 Nav system, with an upgradable subscription that unlocks full catalog of 3,000-plus trail guides
- The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator is available in nine exterior colors, including new-for-2024 Anvil, and multiple open-air freedom options, including three top options and two door options
- Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all trims of the 2024 Jeep Gladiator
- The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator is available at dealerships now
The Jeep® brand is bringing more capability, more refinement, new technology, more standard safety features, more content and more value to the world's most off-road capable midsize truck. The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator has a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $37,895 (all prices exclude $1,895 destination), $1,725 less than the model it replaces.
"The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator delivers unmatched capability and value in the only midsize truck that gives customers true open-air freedom," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "This new Gladiator delivers a more refined and technologically advanced interior with available 12-way power seats and improved safety with standard side-curtain airbags for a starting U.S. MSRP less than $38,000 with more content and a lower starting MSRP than the truck it replaces."
For the 2024 model year, the Jeep Gladiator delivers unmatched capability with unsurpassed 4x4 max towing of up to 7,700 pounds and best-in-class payload of up to 1,725 pounds. Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety equipment, with a new, more refined interior featuring available 12-way power front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags for the first and second rows.
Pricing for the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator:
|
Model
|
MSRP
|
Sport
|
$37,895
|
Sport S
|
$41,395
|
Willys
|
$44,995
|
Mojave
|
$52,995
|
Mojave X
|
$62,995
|
Rubicon
|
$52,995
|
Rubicon X
|
$62,995
|
(all prices exclude $1,895 destination)
Off-Road+
The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator expands availability of Off-Road+ from Mojave and Rubicon models to the Willys model. Optimizing vehicle parameters for off-roading, including throttle, transmission shift points and traction control, Off-Road+ delivers peak performance on any trail. When used in 4HI, Off-Road+ optimizes settings for higher speed conditions, such as sand and mud, and also allows the Tru-Lok rear electronic locking differential to be locked for improved performance. In 4LO, Off-Road+ optimizes settings for low-speed conditions, such as rock crawling.
Jeep Adventure Guides
The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator also offers Jeep Adventure Guides, first introduced on the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler and developed with Trails OffRoad. Jeep Adventure Guides delivers comprehensive off-road trail guides for the 68 Jeep Badge of Honor trails loaded right into the Uconnect 5 Nav system, with an upgradable subscription that unlocks full catalog of 3,000-plus trail guides.
Most Standard Equipment Yet for Gladiator
For 2024, the new Gladiator lineup boasts more standard equipment across the model lineup.
Sport:
- Standard 3.6-liter 285-horsepower, 260-lb.-ft. of torque Pentastar V-6 engine
- Standard six-speed manual transmission (available eight-speed automatic transmission)
- Dana solid front and rear axles
- Command-Trac 2.72:1 part-time transfer case
- 17-inch steel wheels with 32-inch tires
- Traction control
- Trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into windshield
- 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio
- Side curtain airbags for first and second rows
- Premium soft-top
- Gray Soul fabric IP mid bolster
- Fog lamps
- Eight-speaker audio system
- ParkView rear backup camera
Sport S (Sport content plus):
- Adaptive cruise control
- Forward collision warning
- Gorilla glass windshield
- Keyless entry
- Automatic headlamps
- Power heated mirrors
- Power windows and door locks
- Advanced Brake Assist
- 17-inch aluminum wheels with 32-inch tires
Willys (Sport S content plus):
- 17-inch aluminum wheels with 32-inch mud-terrain tires
- 10 inches of ground clearance
- Rock rails
- Rear-locking differential
- Off-Road+ mode
- Black grille
- Trailer Tow and programmable auxiliary switches
- LED headlamps and fog lamps
- All-weather floor mats
Mojave (Sport S content plus):
- Off-road Dana 44 axles
- Selectable high-speed rear locker
- FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with reservoirs
- FOX front hydro jounce bumpers
- 1-inch front suspension lift
- Rock rails
- Off-Road+ mode
- 17-inch aluminum wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires
- High-clearance black fender flares
- LED lamps (front, rear, fog)
- Trailer Tow and programmable auxiliary switches
- Performance hood with center scoop
- Sport steering wheel
- Aggressive front seat bolsters
- 7-inch TFT cluster and and proximity keyless entry
- Dual-zone automatic temperature control
- Sirius XM
- Available steel bumpers
Mojave X (Mojave content plus):
- 12-way power adjustable front seats
- 12.3-inch digital Uconnect touchscreen with navigation
- Nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system
- Nappa leather seats
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- ParkSense rear park-assist system
- Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection
- Steel bumpers
- Integrated front off-road camera
- Body-color fender flares and hardtop with headliner
- Integrated Bluetooth speaker
- Selec-Trac full-time transfer case
Rubicon (Sport S content plus):
- LED lamps (front, rear, fog)
- Trailer tow and programmable auxiliary switches
- Off-road Dana 44 axles
- Rock-Trac 4:1 part-time transfer case
- Electronic front sway-bar disconnect
- 17-inch aluminum wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires
- Steel rock rails (cab, box)
- Steel rear bumper
- Selectable front- and rear-locking differentials
- Dual vented hood
- High-clearance black fender flares
- 7-inch TFT cluster and proximity keyless entry
- Dual-zone automatic temperature control
- Off-Road+ mode
Rubicon X (Rubicon content plus) :
- 12-way power adjustable front seats
- 12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation
- Nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system
- Nappa leather seats
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- ParkSense rear park-assist system
- Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection
- Steel front bumper
- Integrated front off-road camera
- Body-color fender flares and hardtop with headliner
- Integrated Bluetooth speaker
- Rock-Trac 4:1 full-time transfer case
The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator features a standard 3.6-liter V-6 engine that delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. It can be paired with a standard six-speed manual transmission or an available eight-speed automatic transmission.
The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator can be personalized with nine available exterior colors, including new-for-2024 Anvil, and multiple open-air freedom options, including three top options and two door options.
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator is available in Sport, Sport S, Willys, Mojave, new Mojave X, Rubicon and new Rubicon X models. Vehicles are arriving at U.S. Jeep dealerships now.
Jeep Wave
Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with exciting benefits and perks, including worry-free maintenance at no additional cost. Jeep Wave was created to bring our owners steadfast care and dedicated 24/7 support. All Jeep brand vehicles and trims, including all trims of the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator, are automatically enrolled upon purchase.
Jeep Brand
Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.
