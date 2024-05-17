Stellantis Drives Away With Top Honors From Texas Auto Writers Association

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Chrysler brands win awards at the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) 2024 Auto Roundup

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia wins top award as Performance Vehicle of Texas

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid wins Minivan of Texas for eighth consecutive year

Stellantis brands Alfa Romeo and Chrysler won significant accolades this year at the Texas Auto Roundup hosted by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA). After a day of demanding driving at Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas, journalists voted on their favorites, and the Alfa Romeo and Chrysler brands came away with wins. The 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia won Performance Vehicle of Texas and the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid won Minivan of Texas for an eighth consecutive year.

"The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is the epitome of a premium sport sedan, one that thoroughly impressed our field of judges," Cory Fourniquet, TAWA president, said. "With its stunning looks and exhilarating performance from a 505-horsepower twin-turbo V-6, the Giulia Quadrifoglio was the obvious choice for Performance Vehicle of Texas."

"Chrysler Pacifica continues its streak of top honors at the TAWA Auto Roundup, earning the Minivan of Texas award for the eighth consecutive year," said Fourniquet. "The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Pinnacle was recognized by our members as the ultimate family-friendly vehicle based on its capability, comfort and luxurious interior."

Founded in 1987, the Texas Auto Writers Association has grown to become one of the most recognized and reputable automotive media organizations in the industry. TAWA's mission is to promote quality and accuracy in automotive content creation and to disseminate information about the automotive industry through news-related print, online and broadcast media. The Association seeks to increase the number of information sources for its members through the exchange of resource information among members and similar organizations around the country. In addition to promoting journalism opportunities and professionalism internally, TAWA funds scholarships to journalism students.

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers class-leading 280 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque, race-inspired performance, advanced technologies, seductive Italian style and an available all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, while providing an exhilarating driving experience in the premium midsize sedan segment.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio represents the halo of the lineup and highlights Alfa Romeo's exclusive motorsports and performance expertise with a 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that propels the Giulia Quadrifoglio from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and to a top speed of 191 mph.

Chrysler Pacifica family friendly features include the available FamCAM interior camera, which offers a bird's-eye view of rear-facing child-seat occupants. Pacifica has the most standard safety features in its segment, delivers available AWD capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and was first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivers 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid can also help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking technology. A Max Regeneration mode allows for even greater regenerative braking force to maximize efficiency and is noted via a cluster messaging icon to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration. Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid continues to represent the evolution of the Chrysler portfolio as the brand transitions to an all-new electrified future, as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions.

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders.

