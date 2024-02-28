Jeep® Brand Hits the Sand With Limited-run 2024 Wrangler and First-ever Gladiator 'Jeep Beach' Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

2024 Jeep® Wrangler and Gladiator Jeep Beach special editions

2024 Jeep® Wrangler Jeep Beach 4xe, ready for surf, sun and sand, comes standard with body-color hardtop, hardtop headliner, Sunrider Fliptop, embroidered Katzkin leather seats, 'Jeep Beach' decal package and 4xe powertrain delivering 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 MPGe

2024 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach 4xe, limited to 500 units and available for order this month in select southeastern states, is priced at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $60,395 (all prices exclude $1,895 destination charge)

(all prices exclude destination charge) The first-ever Gladiator Jeep Beach special-edition model will be on display at this year's event. Limited to 250 units and available for order this month in select southeastern states, the 2024 Jeep Gladiator Jeep Beach is priced at a starting U.S. MSRP of $50,495 (all prices exclude $1,895 destination charge)

(all prices exclude destination charge) Jeep Beach 2024 event takes place in Daytona Beach, Florida , April 19-28 , 2024

The Jeep® brand is hitting the beach – Jeep Beach – this April with the new 2024 Wrangler 4xe Jeep Beach special edition and the first 2024 Gladiator Jeep Beach special edition, both loaded with the Sunrider Fliptop, Mopar Katzkin leather seats, off-road tires, locking rear differential and features designed for fun in the sun.

"Jeep Beach week in Daytona Beach, Florida, is one of the biggest Jeep enthusiast events in the U.S. Last year, more than 225,000 Jeep fans and 25,000 Jeep SUVs and trucks attended, and the event is set to be even bigger this year," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand – North America. "The new 2024 model-year Wrangler and first-ever Gladiator Jeep Beach special editions are loaded with all the beach-ready content our customers tell us they want, so it's a great opportunity to deliver these two new beach-ready Jeep 4x4s, customized from the factory, at this special weeklong event."

Ready for surf, sun and sand

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach 4xe, based on the Willys 4xe model and powered by the award-winning 4xe powertrain, boasts a long list of standard and special-edition equipment:

Body-color hardtop

Hardtop headliner

Sunrider Fliptop

Jeep Beach decal package

Mopar Katzkin leather seats embroidered with Jeep Beach

12.3-inch touchscreen radio

LED headlamps and fog lamps

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision warning

33-inch all-terrain tires

Steel rock rails

Rear-locking differential

Off-Road+ mode

Trailer tow and programmable auxiliary switches

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach, limited to 500 units and available for order this month, is priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $60,395 (all prices exclude $1,895 destination charge).

Exclusive run: 250 Gladiator Jeep Beach special editions

To celebrate Jeep Beach 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Jeep brand will build 250 Gladiator Jeep Beach vehicles, the first time the brand has commemorated the annual event with a Gladiator special-edition model. The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Jeep Beach, based on the Gladiator Willys model, features the following standard and special equipment:

Body-color hardtop

Hardtop headliner

Sunrider Fliptop

Jeep Beach decal package

Mopar Katzkin leather seats embroidered with Jeep Beach

Spray-in bedliner

12.3-inch touchscreen radio

LED headlamps and fog lamps

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision warning

32-inch mud-terrain tires

Steel rock rails

Rear-locking differential

Off-Road+ mode

Trailer tow and programmable auxiliary switches

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Jeep Beach, limited to 250 units and available for order this month, is priced at a U.S. MSRP of $50,495 (all prices exclude $1,895 destination charge).

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Jeep Beach models will be available in the full palette of available exterior colors, including Anvil, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Bright White and black. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Beach 4xe will also be available in Earl.

Jeep Beach

Jeep Beach, recognized as a premier Jeep exclusive event, is held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida. As one of the largest Jeep vehicle events in the country, Jeep Beach attracts more than 225,000 attendees from all 50 states and 25,000 Jeep vehicles. The event culminates with more than 3,500 Jeep vehicles driving on the beaches for the world-famous Jeep Beach Parade. The mission of Jeep Beach is to raise funds for local and national charities, with more than $4.1 million donated to date.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

