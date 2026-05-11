Jeep® Brand Marks 25 Consecutive Years as America's Most Patriotic Brand

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand marks 25th consecutive year as the “Most Patriotic Brand in America.”

Jeep® brand named the Most Patriotic Brand in America in annual Brand Keys survey

No other brand has ever clinched the top spot, with Jeep in the No. 1 spot since the survey's inception in 2001

As official America250 automotive partner, Jeep brand continues to play a key role in the festivities celebrating America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026

Jeep Wrangler's next Twelve 4 Twelve "drop" takes place tomorrow (May 12)

The complete Brand Keys 100 Most Patriotic Brands list will be released on May 18

Jeep and the USO partnership, offering assistance to America military members, marks 18 years

As another means of support, the Jeep brand also offers a military incentive program

The Jeep® brand marks a quarter-century as the Most Patriotic Brand in America, a title now held for 25 years straight, according to the Brand Keys Most Patriotic Brands survey. Consumers assessed Jeep among the 1,200 brands in the survey as the one that best embodies the value of patriotism in 2026. The legendary off-road adventure brand, which debuted in WWII and has been synonymous with freedom for 85 years, is celebrated across America for its open-air freedom, unparalleled adventure and rugged capability.

"Earning recognition as America's most patriotic brand for the 25th consecutive year affirms what generations of Jeep owners already know-that driving a Jeep vehicle comes with an unmistakable sense of pride," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "For the Jeep brand to be consistently recognized for this honor, amid competition spanning 14 categories and more than 100 of the nation's most iconic brands, is a badge we wear proudly. That enduring spirit of capability, independence and adventure lives on in every vehicle we make, and we're truly humbled by the deep, lasting connection our customers have to the brand and everything it represents."

"Sustaining the title of Most Patriotic Brand in America for 25 consecutive years places the Jeep brand in truly unprecedented territory," said Robert Passikoff, president and founder of Brand Keys. "In branding terms, this is one of the most significant achievements in modern marketing history. No other brand has maintained this level of emotional resonance around a single, deeply held national value for a quarter century. What makes it even more remarkable is that patriotism is not a static ideal; it evolves with each generation. Jeep brand's ability to continuously meet and exceed those shifting expectations reflects a rare, enduring bond between brand and country that transcends marketing and becomes part of the American cultural identity itself."

The complete 100 Most Patriotic Brands list will be released May 18, 2026. To determine the 2026 rankings, Brand Keys surveyed more than 9,720 consumers, 18 to 65 years of age, balanced for gender and political affiliation, assessed 1,200 brands in 120 B2C and B2B categories, using Brand Keys emotional engagement measures. The assessments evaluated brand resonance for the single value of patriotism, and the Jeep brand was identified as the best for meeting today's patriotism challenges.

The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to experience life and adventure through a diverse lineup of vehicles, including the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer S and Wrangler.

The Jeep brand and the USO are also marking 18 years together to help support and keep the members of the nation's military connected to everything that gives meaning to their service. More information can be found at USO.org.

Additionally, through Jeep brand's military incentive program, select military personnel are eligible for military bonus cash to use toward select Jeep brand vehicles. Active, active reserve, retired military, retired military reserve, 100% disabled veteran and honorably discharged veterans, within 12 months of discharge date, are eligible under the program. The offer applies to purchases and leases on select 2024-2026 Jeep brand vehicles.

Fans can visit the Jeep Store by Amazon for Jeep-branded merchandise.

*Based on Brand Keys 2002-2026 Most Patriotic Brands survey

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: jeep.com

Facebook: facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: @jeep

X: @jeep

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis