Jeep® Brand Proudly Returns to the Rebelle Rally for the Seventh Consecutive Year, Set to Defend the Overall, Electrified and Bone Stock Titles Won Last Year

The Jeep® brand proudly returns to the Rebelle Rally for the seventh consecutive year, supporting three all-female teams that will navigate the award-winning Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid (PHEV), straight from the factory – the best-selling PHEV in America.

The Jeep® brand, coming off a clean sweep of the podium at the 2021 Rebelle Rally, is back in force this year, supporting three teams in this year's competition. Covering more than 1,500 grueling off-road miles over eight days in the harsh deserts of Nevada and California, the rally is the ultimate challenge for the competitors and the vehicles they drive.

Known for its legendary 4x4 capability and commanding performance straight from the factory, the Jeep brand is sending three Wrangler 4xe SUVs to compete in its seventh consecutive Rebelle Rally and defend its coveted 2021 titles in the Overall, Electrified and Bone Stock classes.

"As the Jeep brand continues toward its goal to be the electrification leader in the 4x4 segment, the Rebelle Rally is the ultimate proving ground for our electrified future," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "This year, we're supporting three teams comprised of some amazing women, including last year's first-place winners Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit and a Navajo team that includes Jeep employee Kaitlyn Mulkey."

Established in 2015, the Rebelle Rally is the first women's off-road navigation rally in the United States. The unique and demanding 10-day event challenges participants to use traditional elements of navigation. The use of technology and electronic devices is strictly prohibited. Competitors must rely on their driving, map and compass reading skills along with vehicle capability to achieve several checkpoints along some of the most punishing terrain in America.

"Jeep has believed in and supported the Rebelle Rally since the beginning, we are pleased and honored with their return," said Rebelle Rally founder Emily Miller. "We have strived to put together a progressive electrified program, one that stresses both environmental and land stewardship responsibilities. As the world migrates to an electrified future, the Rebelle is the ultimate proving ground for automotive manufacturers and their electrified products."

The Rebelle for 2022 is sold out, 60 teams (120 Rebelles) from as far away as Kenya, representing four nations and 24 states, will be competing in this year's Rally. Nearly one-third of the competitors will be competing in their personal Jeep vehicles, both modified and stock.

This year, the Rebelle Rally will take place October 6-15, 2022. It starts in Incline Village, Nevada, and finishes in the famous Imperial Sand Dunes in Southern California.

The three Jeep brand-supported teams competing this year will be driving the award-winning Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which delivers 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range with no range anxiety.

Factory Jeep Wrangler 4xe teams include:

Team 4xEventure (#129): off-roading legends Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit return to defend their 2021 Overall, Electrified and Bone Stock class wins. The two veteran competitors have a combined 10 class wins and nine podiums

and Teralin Petereit return to defend their 2021 Overall, Electrified and Bone Stock class wins. The two veteran competitors have a combined 10 class wins and nine podiums Team Nor'Wester (#111): veterans Mercedes Lilienthal and Emily Winslow , boasting five combined Rebelle Rally runs, have competed in every class (4x4, X-Class, Electrified and Bone Stock)

and , boasting five combined Rebelle Rally runs, have competed in every class (4x4, X-Class, Electrified and Bone Stock) Team Hózhó Vibrations (#160): the Jeep brand's Kaitlyn Mulkey teams up with returning Rebelle competitor Racquel Black to represent the Navajo (Diné) Nation and Jeep in this year's rally

Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit partnered with Jeep for the 2021 Rebelle Rally and triumphantly navigated their way across punishing desert terrain in a Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Hailing from Arizona, Barlow owns and operates Barlow Adventures, which provides 4WD training, Jeep rentals and guided trips in the southwest U.S. Utah-based Petereit is a nurse and has found a hobby in off-roading. She has logged countless trails and competitions over the years. Barlow and Petereit have both competed five times in the Rebelle, but only once as a team. After a podium finish with their stock 4xe last year, the duo is very excited to represent Jeep in the bone stock 4x4 class again this year.

Previous Rebelle competitors Emily Winslow and Mercedes Lilienthal will once again team up to compete in this year's rally. Both hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Winslow is a project manager who specializes in first responder pre-employment testing. She made her rally debut in 2018 as a second-place finisher in the X-Class category. Lilienthal is an Oregon-based automotive journalist who specializes in adventure travel and often pens stories on female leaders in the automotive industry. She placed in the top third of rookies as a 2018 4×4 competitor.

Racquel Black is an enrolled member of the Navajo (Diné) Nation and currently resides within the community of Pinon, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation reservation. Black has a background in client services and several years of involvement with local Navajo community projects and events. She is currently working with Change Labs, Shonto Group Inc. and the Shonto Economic Development Corporation. She is passionate about uplifting Indigenous communities and helping small-business owners achieve success and excellence. Joining Black and new to the Rebelle Rally is the Jeep brand's Kaitlyn Mulkey. Mulkey is also an enrolled member of the Navajo (Diné) Nation, currently residing in Southeast Michigan. She manages Jeep brand tribal relations, is president of Stellantis' Indigenous business resource group and works with the Jeep brand's Badge of Honor and Jeep Wave programs. Mulkey has been riding dirt bikes since she was 7 years old and has always been mechanically inclined. She earned her mechanical engineering degree from Texas A&M and started her career with Stellantis as a fuel economy test engineer.

Rebelle Rally

The Rebelle Rally is the first women's off-road navigation competition of its type in the United States. Traversing more than 2,250 kilometers through Nevada and California's iconic terrain, it is the country's longest competitive off-road rally. The cross-country endurance challenge focuses on precision driving and navigation skills – not the fastest speed. The competition is innovative and unique, using maps, compass, roadbooks and strategy, known as Rebelle Format. The use of GPS and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Consisting of eight remote and off-grid competition days, the Rebelle Rally is considered a providing ground for people, products and stock manufacturer vehicles. To learn more, visit www.rebellerally.com.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

