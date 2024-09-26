Jeep® Brand Returns to Rebelle Rally for Ninth Year, Showcases Desert Rated Gladiator Pickup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

World's most capable midsize pickup, Jeep® Gladiator, to compete in the only women's off-road navigation rally in the United States

Bone-stock Jeep Gladiator Mojave to be driven by accomplished Rebelle veteran competitors, Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit

and Teralin Petereit The only Jeep brand vehicle to carry the Desert Rated badge, Gladiator Mojave combines a new level of capability with the ability to master high-speed desert and sand terrain

"Jeep® brand is returning to the Rebelle Rally and entering the Gladiator midsize pickup for the first time. Driven by accomplished veteran competitors, Nena Barlow (right) and Teralin Petereit (left), the Desert Rated Gladiator Mojave will showcase its unique capabilities in this women's-only off-road rally."

The Jeep® brand is returning to the famed Rebelle Rally, entering the 2024 Gladiator Mojave driven by veteran competitors Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit.

This is the fourth consecutive year the team has partnered with Jeep and the first time they'll compete in a Gladiator midsize pickup. They have taken home the Overall and Bone Stock awards in two of the last three years.

The Rebelle Rally is the first and only women's off-road navigation rally in the United States, blending the love of driving with the ultimate challenge of precise navigation. The off-road competition takes place over eight days and 1,500 miles across the Nevada and California deserts, the ideal playground to demonstrate the capability and durability of Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

"The Jeep community will be rallying behind Nena and Teralin as they unleash the full potential of Gladiator Mojave," said Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The Mojave is built for desert terrain and for the podium with these skilled competitors at the wheel."

Team #129 - Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit

Based in Arizona, Barlow runs Barlow Adventures, offering four-wheel-drive training, Jeep SUV rentals and guided trips throughout the southwestern United States. Petereit, a nurse from Utah, has embraced off-roading as a hobby, navigating numerous trails and competitions over the years. Barlow and Petereit are among the most accomplished Rebelle Rally veterans, having competed in a combined 14 rallies (three as teammates) and securing individual podium finishes 12 times.

"We're honored to represent the Jeep brand once again," said Barlow. "The rally is tougher than ever, but we don't have to worry about capability in our Jeep Gladiator Mojave. We never hesitate to chase the toughest checkpoints and that's a huge advantage. And this is seen repeatedly by how many Jeep SUVs are in the rally and on the podium."

The 2024 Rebelle Rally kicks off Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Mammoth Lakes, California, and concludes on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in the Southern California desert. Visit RebelleRally.com for details and to follow the competition.

2024 Gladiator Mojave = King of the Desert

The only Jeep brand vehicle to carry the Desert Rated badge, the Gladiator Mojave combines new-for-2024 features, including standard side-curtain air bags and a 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio, with new levels of capability and the ability to master high-speed desert and sand terrains. Flourishing in dry, unforgiving environments, Gladiator Mojave features a reinforced frame and axles, strengthened iron steering knuckles and an enhanced suspension with segment exclusive FOX hydraulic jounce bumpers. This high-speed desert racer is made to conquer the dunes.

The Desert Rated Gladiator Mojave has been developed against a series of strenuous tests in five categories: ride control and stability, traction, ground clearance, maneuverability and desert prowess.

Ride Control and Stability: With a groundbreaking desert-tuned suspension, Gladiator Mojave tackles undulating desert terrain with uncompromising control and comfort

Traction: By strategically managing and delivering power, Gladiator Mojave conquers unpredictable surfaces, such as sand, gravel and loose dirt, with confidence

Ground Clearance: Maximized running clearances with an optimized suspension allow Gladiator Mojave to crest dunes, blast through whoops and anything else the desert can throw at it

Maneuverability: Nimble and responsive handling allows Gladiator Mojave to become an extension of the driver when swiftly navigating desert terrain and climbing extreme angles

Desert Prowess: Tested and proven to withstand the intense heat, coarse sand, loose gravel and intrusive dust that accompany unforgiving desert environments â€¯

Rebelle Rally

Now in its ninth year, the Rebelle Rally is the longest competitive off-road rally for women in the United States, traversing more than 1,500 miles through Nevada and California's iconic mountain and desert terrain. The endurance competition consists of precision driving and navigating and not fastest speed. The eight-day competition is innovative and unique, using maps, compass, roadbooks and strategy – known as Rebelle Format. There are no GPS, cell phones or personal support crews. The Rebelle Rally is the ultimate proving ground forâ€¯people, products, and vehicles.â€¯It challenges and pushes competitors and the vehicles they drive to the limits. Visit RebelleRally.com for more information and to follow the race.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4. All Jeep brand vehicles in North America will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

