Jeep® Brand Unleashes Wrangler Willys 392 With Heritage Roots, a HEMI® Heart and Full Throttle Fun

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth of 12 special-edition Jeep® Wrangler models debuts as part of the brand's yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve series

Limited-edition Wrangler honors Willys heritage with modern engineering and a 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8 delivering 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque

Unique Willys design elements pair with premium interior appointments and the latest Jeep technology

Orders for the Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 to open in March, with a starting MSRP of $69,995

The new 2026 Jeep® Wrangler Willys 392 pairs classic Willys heritage with the thunderous 470-hp, 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8, delivering the most powerful and most value-packed V-8 Wrangler ever.

The Jeep® brand's yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve celebration rolls on with a thunderous entrance as the fourth exclusive model joins the lineup, the 2026 Jeep Wrangler Willys 392. Blending the soul of the original Willys with the unmistakable growl of a 6.4-liter HEMI® V-8, this limited-edition Wrangler proves that 85 years of off-road leadership can still surprise you and shake the ground beneath you.

"Our Wrangler Willys has always represented the purest expression of Jeep capability," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. "Our community has been clear, they want a Wrangler that returns to a more classic, back to basics formula, paired with the unmistakable power of a V-8. The Wrangler Willys 392 is our answer, building on our commitment to expand V-8 availability across the Wrangler lineup. It delivers the heritage simplicity people love, the HEMI performance they've been asking for and the kind of value that makes this Jeep more accessible than ever. It celebrates everything that built this brand while pushing Jeep excitement into its next era."

The Wrangler Willys 392 delivers a combination of heritage-inspired design and modern capability, pairing classic Willys character with the most advanced off-road powertrain ever offered on a Willys model.

At the heart of this limited-edition vehicle is the legendary 6.4-liter HEMI V-8, producing 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque to confidently navigate dunes, rocky terrain and steep backcountry grades. A two-mode dual exhaust system further enhances performance, allowing drivers to select between a subdued tone and a distinctive, performance-oriented exhaust note.

The Wrangler Willys 392 comes equipped with a comprehensive list of standard performance, capability and comfort features, including:

35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels (11.1 inches of ground clearance)

Tru-Lok electronic locking rear differential

Selec-Trac full-time transfer case

Third generation Dana 44 heavy-duty solid front and full-float rear axles

4.56 axle ratio

Rock rails

Winch capable steel front bumper

Steel rear bumper

Cold air intake hood with water separator

Additional standard equipment includes Willys hood decals and heritage 4WD rear graphics, LED exterior lighting, Nappa leather heated/power front seats, an Alpine nine-speaker premium audio system with subwoofer and 552-watt amplifier, a 12.3-inch touchscreen radio with navigation, four programmable auxiliary switches and the Trailer Tow Package. The Willys 392 also expands its palette in March with the arrival of Goldilocks, a rich, heritage inspired exterior color that adds a fresh standout option for 2026.

Orders for the new 2026 Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 will open in March, with a starting MSRP of $69,995 (excluding $1,995 destination).

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis