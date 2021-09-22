Jeep®, Ram and FIAT Partner With (RED)® to Become First Multi-brand Automotive Partners; Announce (Jeep)RED, (FIAT)RED and (Ram)RED Special Editions and Minimum $4 Million in Proceeds to Fight Pandemics

The Jeep®, FIAT and Ram brands are, together with (RED), answering the call to serve the global fight against pandemics through the launch of special-edition (RED) vehicles, helping to deliver more than $4 million to support the critical work of the Global Fund over the next three years.

"This partnership with FIAT, Jeep and Ram is a powerful shot in the arm for (RED)'s fight against pandemics and the complacency that fuels them. It's hard to believe that 15 years on from (RED)'s founding we are now fighting another tiny virus, but it's even harder to see the virus of injustice that marked the AIDS pandemic, which is alive and well during COVID," said Bono, co-founder, (RED). "Less than 5% of people in Africa are fully vaccinated, while vaccines are plentiful in Europe and America. We have to do more and fast to support the hundreds of millions of people who don't yet have access to the vaccines, therapeutics or sufficient PPE. Because unless this pandemic is defeated everywhere, no one will be safe anywhere."

"As the first automotive brands ever to join forces with (RED), a leader in the worldwide fight against pandemics, our immediate goal is to initiate a call to action to help combat these global health emergencies, including COVID-19 relief efforts," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "This marketing amplification plan across our three unique brands to drive more impact, more value, more meaningful awareness globally for the partnership allows us to turn $4 million into something far greater over the next three years."

"This is (RED)'s 15th year and we couldn't be prouder to launch such an exciting multi-year partnership. The global scale and creative energy this will bring to the fight against COVID and AIDS is exactly what's needed to help us end their devastating impact on so many millions of people. We are deeply grateful to the many teams who have made this launch – and future impact – possible," said (RED) President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Lotito.

"We're tremendously grateful to (RED) for forming this valuable partnership with FIAT, Jeep and Ram," said Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund. "At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to derail the progress we have made in the fight against HIV, this new partnership will help us reach more communities with the support they need to beat COVID-19 and protect the gains achieved against HIV."

(Jeep)RED | "The (RED) Mission": The Jeep brand represents the epitome of freedom and adventure, unrivaled. When the pandemic struck, the brand asked its owners, fans and followers to give up that open-road freedom for the safety of themselves and others, launching a social media campaign with the hashtag #StayOffTheRoad, which was a surprising, but necessary, message for the legendary off-road brand to communicate to audiences.

Now, together with (RED), the Jeep brand launches the "Red Mission," which is not to seek life, adventure and freedom on the red planet, but to deliver it here on planet Earth. To learn more about "The (RED) Mission," go to www.jeep.com/red.

"The (RED) Mission" was created in partnership with the Migrante Agency.

(RAM)RED | "Born to Save": The Ram brand is "Built to Serve," assisting owners in not just their work, but in times of need to help others. Ram Nation was formed to come to the aid of others during times of crisis, from flooding and tornadoes to helping the country's farming community feed the nation. Here, "Built to Serve" evolves into "Born to Save." To learn more about "Born to Save," go to www.ramtrucks.com/red.



The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited(RAM)RED Edition truck will be revealed at the State Fair of Texas on September 23 and will be on display through the end of the fair. Additional brand and media opportunities in the fourth quarter will help to drive awareness of the partnership into 2022.

"Born to Save" was created in partnership with Sheet Metal Arts.

(FIAT)RED: FIAT, with the all-electric Fiat New (500)RED (available in Europe only) started its sustainable mission: caring and protecting the planet and people, and not forgetting what Fiat represents: Italian dolce vita. This (RED) lineup is welcoming, it's warm, it's joyful, playful and colorful … it's dolce vita incarnate.

Each (FIAT)RED, (Jeep)RED and (RAM)RED edition will be unique to its nameplate. The Fiat New 500, Jeep Compass and Ram 1500 (RED) editions will each have their own unique (RED) brand design cues, including (RED) badging on the exterior and interior of each vehicle.

The all-electric Fiat New (500)RED edition was revealed in Turin today. Additional details and pricing of the Jeep brand and Ram brand vehicles will be announced soon.

Jeep, Ram and FIAT brands will provide consumers with a myriad of opportunities to support the fight against the pandemic throughout the three-year commitment.

(RED)

â€‹â€‹(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include Amazon, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Buffalo Games, Claro, eos, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Stellantis, Telcel, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask and Vespa. (RED) supporters include Merck and Roche.

To date, (RED) has generated nearly $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

Jeep Brand

Ram Truck Brand

FIAT Brand

SOURCE Stellantis