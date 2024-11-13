Jeep® Wagoneer S and Ram 1500 Ramcharger Take the Spotlight as Newsweek's Most Anticipated New Vehicles for 2025

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

All-new Jeep® Wagoneer S and Ram 1500 Ramcharger named in Newsweek's first America's Most Anticipated New Vehicles for 2025

Winners chosen based on industry impact, market significance, brand importance and "cool factor"

The all-new Jeep® Wagoneer S and Ram 1500 Ramcharger have been named "America's Most Anticipated New Vehicles" for 2025 by Newsweek. The inaugural awards program celebrates 25 vehicles that are new to the market and represent a diverse mix of cars, trucks and SUVs.

The all-new Jeep® Wagoneer S and Ram 1500 Ramcharger have been awarded Newsweek's inaugural America's Most Anticipated New Vehicles for 2025, marking a significant milestone for both brands.

The Newsweek awards program celebrates 25 vehicles that are new to the market, redesigned, refreshed or equipped with new powertrains, with no carryover models from the previous year. The award recipients represent a diverse mix of cars, trucks and SUVs and feature a variety of powertrains, including gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models.

The all-new, all-electric 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition is offered exclusively as a BEV with a range of more than 300 miles on a single charge, delivering 600 horsepower, 617 lb.-ft. of immediate torque and lightning-quick 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds.

The all-new Ram 1500 Ramcharger's battery-electric vehicle technology delivers the industry's best combination of range, towing and payload. With a targeted range of up to 690 miles, the truck is capable of producing 663 horsepower and 615 lb.-ft. of torque, accelerating 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, and towing up to 14,000 lbs. and payload of up to 2,625 pounds.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4. All Jeep brand vehicles in North America will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Ram Brand

In 2009, the Ram brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans. Ram builds trucks that get the job done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

Segment-first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Best-in-class available rear leg room

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

