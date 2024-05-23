Jeff Licciardi joins PlusMedia To Build Integrated Growth Engine

DANBURY, Conn., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Licciardi was introduced today as VP, Growth for PlusMedia, LLC, a fully integrated marketing company dedicated to closing the offline to online customer loop. Reporting to newly hired President Scott Shamberg, Jeff will lead efforts across sales and marketing with a focus on accelerating PlusMedia's marketplace presence and establishing new client relationships.

Scott said, "We are excited about Jeff's addition to our leadership and our ability to start building awareness of PlusMedia. Our clients tell us all the time that we are one of the best kept secrets in performance marketing, so having a strategically growth-oriented and highly experienced individual such as Jeff on our team will give us the ability to finally share our capabilities with more brands.

Most recently, Jeff served as the SVP of Sales, Marketing and Partnerships, for private equity backed Division 6, a digital experience company serving media and technology companies. Prior to that, he served eight years as an SVP at Performics, the performance marketing engine of Publicis Groupe, where he was responsible for client relationships and business development. Jeff spent two years as an adviser to Deadicated.AI, a sales enablement tool, and as a member of the Revenue Collective.

Jeff joins PlusMedia during a time when marketing fragmentation continues and audience selection and targeting is becoming more complex, not to mention the advancement of AI and new media channels like Connected TV. Jeff brings a proven track record of advising brands on how to succeed in a rapidly changing audience environment as well as a deep strategic understanding of measurement, technology, and analytics.

Jeff added, "I am thrilled to be joining PlusMedia and bring its long-standing credibility of driving tangible business impact for enterprise brands to a wider market. The company is strongly rooted in direct marketing strategy and channels. This will help us work with brands to quickly realize that today's media landscape goes well beyond the typical channels and requires a 360 degree view of their customer's interactions.

About PlusMedia

PlusMedia, LLC is a full-service performance marketing company dedicated to helping direct-to-consumer brands and nonprofit organizations acquire and retain customers and donors and drive revenue growth. Our focus is to grow our clients' business through strategic multichannel media campaigns that expand reach, maximize ROI, and increase bottom-line profitability.

Founded in 1998, PlusMedia is a woman-led business with a 95% client retention rate. For more information, visit plusme.com.

