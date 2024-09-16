Jeff Rosenbaum Joins King Street as Partner

King Street expands Global Investment Committee with additions of Rosenbaum and Partners Ed Testerman and Domenico Lia

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street" or "the Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that Jeff Rosenbaum has joined the Firm as Partner. Mr. Rosenbaum reports to Brian Higgins, King Street's Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager.

Mr. Rosenbaum will serve on King Street's Global Investment Committee ("GIC"), which leads the Firm's investment strategy. He will focus on the infrastructure, utility, power, energy and related sectors across the capital structure as well as primary transactions. In addition to his expertise in underwriting, sourcing, process and structuring, Mr. Rosenbaum will leverage his broad and seasoned skillset across credit and equity markets to bolster the Firm's investment capabilities.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff join King Street to support the continued expansion of our global investment capabilities," said Higgins. "We're confident Jeff's robust experience investing profitably across sectors over multiple cycles will bring unique expertise that will help us to identify compelling investment opportunities and drive value for our trusted clients."

Mr. Rosenbaum brings nearly 25 years of experience in investment management, most recently as President of NextEra Energy Investments, the direct investment arm of one of the largest energy infrastructure firms in the United States. Prior to NextEra, he spent six years at Elliott Investment Management, where he was a Senior Portfolio Manager and served on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Rosenbaum previously held positions at York Capital Management, The D.E. Shaw Group and Blackstone. He currently serves on the Development Board at The University of Texas at Austin and the Dean's Advisory Council at the McCombs School of Business.

In addition to Jeff's hiring, King Street is pleased to announce Partners Ed Testerman and Domenico Lia will join the Firm's Global Investment Committee. Mr. Testerman has played a leading role in the Firm's capital solutions and opportunistic credit investments, while Mr. Lia has been integral in growing the Firm's European presence and investment capabilities. Both Partners have made significant contributions to King Street's portfolio and will continue to do so as formal members of the Global Investment Committee.

Higgins added, "Our Global Investment Committee is at the heart of every investment decision we make at King Street, and we are always looking to strengthen and elevate our team for the benefit of our investors. Jeff, Ed and Dom's different areas of expertise will complement and enhance our current team and process, and we look forward to their contributions as members of the GIC to help us capitalize on a broad range of global investment opportunities."

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages more than $26 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify misunderstood and complex investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com.

