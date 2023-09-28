Jeff Staple Auctions Sneakers, Streetwear & Collectibles from His Personal Collection on eBay

As the founder of pioneering menswear brand STAPLE with the now-famous "Pigeon" logo – a reference to the streets of New York City – Jeff has influenced the streetwear world through bespoke designs for more than 25 years. He's one of the few designers in history to collaborate with nearly every major sneaker brand, and his Nike SB "Pigeon," released as a limited run of 300 pairs in 2005, is widely credited with sparking modern-day sneaker culture. Now, eBay is making a selection of items from this legendary designer's personal collection available to enthusiasts and collectors for the very first time.

"For nearly three decades, eBay has been the place to shop the streetwear and sneakers that you truly can't find anywhere else," said Jeff Staple. "Streetwear culture wouldn't be what it is today without the community that the marketplace has fostered, and it's been really fun to comb through my personal archives to put together a collection of items that enthusiasts would be excited about."

Up for auction are notable sneakers, watches, trading cards, collectibles and more – including an unworn pair of Bamboo Box Edition Pigeon Panda Dunks, a Tag Heuer x Staple x BWD Carrera timepiece, the Serial #01/51 of Staple's reimagined Topps Derek Jeter AP baseball card, and a 1000% Mediacom Be@rBrick developed with iconic Japanese streetwear brand atmos. There's also a Mighty Jaxx x Staple "Pigeon in Flight" art toy, which culls together different texture-inspired patterns to reference the materials used in some of the world's most well-known sneakers.

All items in "From the Collection: Jeff Staple" will be offered at a starting bid of $0.99, with 100% of proceeds benefiting causes with personal significance to Staple: Art Start which empowers creative voices for historically marginalized youths, and Welcome to Chinatown , a grassroots initiative supporting Chinatown businesses and communities.

To shop the collection, shoppers can head to www.eBay.com/JeffStaple beginning today, September 28, through October 8, 2023.

