Jefferson's Bourbon Named Official American Whiskey of Sail4th 250

Pioneering Bourbon Brand's Ocean Aged At Sea Expression & American History Roots Anchor Partnership With Maritime Spectacle Celebrating Nation's 250th Anniversary

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson's Bourbon, known for its pioneering spirit and pushing the boundaries of bourbon with masterful blending and maturation techniques, today announced it has become the Official American Whiskey of Sail4th 250 — the non-profit organization producing the historic events in the Port of New York and New Jersey the week of July 4, 2026 for the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. As part of its partnership, Jefferson's Bourbon becomes a Presenting Sponsor of the South Street Seaport venue, one of the premier viewing areas for the event.

Jefferson's - Sail4th 250 Logos Jefferson's w/ Tall Ship

The partnership is a natural convergence of story and setting. In 2008, Jefferson's founder Trey Zoeller was aboard a ship in the Caribbean when he noticed whiskey sloshing in a glass and began to wonder how constant motion might transform the aging process. What would happen, he thought, if bourbon matured not in the stillness of a rickhouse, but at sea, allowing for exposure to rolling waves, dramatic temperature swings and the influence of salt air?

The result is Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea, where fully mature Kentucky bourbon barrels are finished by traveling to ports around the globe, enduring constant motion, changing climates and conditions that shape a flavor profile unlike any other. The result is a mellow yet complex whiskey, where rich sweetness meets subtle salinity for a taste experience that's as bold and intriguing as its journey.

On July 4, 2026, 46 tall ships from 20 nations will sail past 42 U.S. and allied naval vessels in New York Harbor as part of an International Parade of Sail and International Naval Review, only the seventh in history. Forty nations will be represented on the water that day. For Jefferson's, the Sail4th 250 partnership is not borrowed imagery. It is the brand's own story, told on the world's largest stage.

"It's incredibly fitting for Jefferson's Bourbon to be the Official American Whiskey of Sail4th 250. Having one of our barrels in New York Harbor aboard a historic tall ship feels particularly meaningful for Jefferson's Ocean and our family story. From our ocean-aged bourbon to my eighth-generation grandmother Marion McLain, the original moonshiner in our family, this celebration connects adventure, history, exploration, and American whiskey in a truly special way."

— [Trey Zoeller, Jefferson's Bourbon Founder]

JEFFERSON'S BOURBON AT SAIL4TH 250 • Official American Whiskey of Sail4th 250 • Presenting Sponsor: South Street Seaport, home to ~six tall ships July 5–8 • "Jefferson's High Seas Highball" — Official Cocktail of Sail4th 250 • Served in all VIP areas; on sale at GA venues • "Tracing the Journey" — 2-minute in-telecast segment on NBC/Telemundo • Tie-in to Jefferson's ocean-aged barrels SOUTH STREET SEAPORT — JULY 5–8 Presented by Jefferson's Bourbon • ~6 tall ships berthed at the historic Seaport • USCG Eagle — America's Tall Ship • Free, public access to ship tours from July 5-7. • Private VIP experiences available • Historic Seaport district restaurants & bars • Steps from the Financial District, Brooklyn Bridge • Part of the 15-mile New York/New Jersey waterfront viewing corridor

South Street Seaport Presented by Jefferson's Bourbon

As Presenting Sponsor of the South Street Seaport venue, Jefferson's Bourbon will put its name on one of the most storied waterfront destinations in America — and one of the premier public viewing and hospitality locations during the Sail4th 250 celebration.

From July 5 through July 8, approximately six tall ships will be berthed at South Street Seaport, including the USCG Eagle (WIX-327) — America's Tall Ship, a three-masted barque that will have led the International Parade of Sail up the Hudson River the day before. Free public access to ship tours will be available daily from July 5-7. Private VIP experiences will also be offered at the Seaport throughout the week, with Jefferson's Bourbon featured prominently in all hospitality programming.

The South Street Seaport, situated in the heart of Lower Manhattan and steps from the Brooklyn Bridge and the Financial District, is a natural home for premium spirits hospitality, with a concentration of restaurants, bars, and event spaces that draw both New York regulars and the international visitors expected in large numbers during the soccer games that coincides with the Sail4th 250 celebration.

The "Jefferson's High Seas Highball" — Official Cocktail of Sail4th 250

Jefferson's Bourbon will be served as the Official American Whiskey of Sail4th 250 across the full week of events. The "Jefferson's High Seas Highball," the official Sail4th 250 cocktail will be featured in all VIP hospitality areas and on sale to the general public at all Sail4th 250 public viewing venues where alcoholic beverages are sold.

"Tracing the Journey" — Jefferson's Bourbon on NBC/Telemundo

Jefferson's Bourbon will also present "Tracing the Journey," an approximately two-minute pre-produced in-telecast content segment airing during NBC and Telemundo's live national broadcast of the International Parade of Sail — a broadcast expected to run from 7:00 a.m. through approximately 1:00 p.m. on July 4, 2026.

"Tracing the Journey" will tell the story of how the participating tall ships sailed from ports across six continents to converge on New York Harbor — the months-long ocean voyages, the cadets trained in seamanship and international cooperation, and the maritime traditions that bind 46 nations together. It is a story that maps directly onto Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon: select barrels that have themselves traveled the seas for six months or more, the constant motion, temperature extremes, and salt air driving wood contact deeper and faster than any land-based aging can replicate, yielding a whiskey with the unmistakable character of a long voyage. The story of how Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea came to be, founder Trey Zoeller watching whiskey slosh in a bottle on a Caribbean ship in 2008 and asking what would happen if it were in a barrel aging instead, is itself the kind of origin story for which a broadcast segment was made.

The result is one of the most thematically integrated brand-to-broadcast alignments available to a spirits company in 2026: not a commercial break, but a content piece where the brand's authentic story is the editorial story.

"Jefferson's Bourbon is the rare brand whose product story and our event's story are genuinely the same story. Their barrels have sailed the seas to become something extraordinary. So have the crews on these 50 tall ships. That shared journey — of patience, of miles logged at sea, of something transformed by the voyage — is a connection we are proud to celebrate together on July 4, 2026."

— Chris O'Brien, President, Sail4th 250

About Jefferson's Bourbon

Founded in 1997 by Trey Zoeller and his father, Chet, Jefferson's is rooted in a family whiskey legacy dating back to 1799 – when Trey's eighth-generation great-grandmother was arrested for the "production and sale of spirituous liquors." Born of this pioneering spirit and curiosity, Trey has pushed the boundaries of bourbon-making, creating complex and beautifully balanced whiskeys through masterful blending and innovative maturation techniques.

About Sail4th 250

Sail4th 250 is a 501(c)(3) non-partisan, non-profit organization and the successor to Operation Sail, Inc., which organized the landmark tall ship gatherings in the Port of New York and New Jersey in 1964, 1976, 1986, 1992, 2000, and 2012. On July 4, 2026, Sail4th 250 will host the International Parade of Sail alongside the U.S. Navy's International Naval Review 250 (INR250) — the seventh international naval review in U.S. history and the fourth held in New York Harbor. Forty-six nations and an estimated six million spectators are expected on 15 miles of New York and New Jersey waterfront. Sail4th 250 is part of the 2026 Sail250®America five-city East Coast consortium. www.sail4th.org

www.sail4th.org | www.jeffersonsbourbon.com | #Sail4th250 | #JeffersonsBourbon | #JefferसonsJubilee | #TallShips2026 | #America250

SOURCE Sail4th 250