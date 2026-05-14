With 50 Days to Go, New York Harbor Gets Ready for A Historic Maritime Spectacle for The Nation's 250th

44 Nations Will Be Represented in the Port of New York and New Jersey on the Fourth of July

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty days from now, New York Harbor will become the stage for the largest maritime and aerial gathering in American history. Sail4th 250, alongside the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, today marked the milestone with a series of significant announcements, including the full roster of gray-hull naval vessels that will be anchored in the Hudson River for the International Naval Review 250 (INR250), spectator vessel registration, and the launch of AquaMap — a real-time vessel tracking platform that will allow spectators worldwide to follow every tall ship on the water.

Tall Ship with Naval Vessel Sail4th 250 - INR 250 - USCG Logos

On July 4, 2026, 48 tall ships representing 20 foreign nations will sail past an anchored fleet of allied and U.S. naval vessels in the International Parade of Sail, coursing from under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, past the Statue of Liberty, and up the Hudson River to the George Washington Bridge. Forty-six nations in total will be represented at the Port of New York and New Jersey, with naval chiefs from many of them attending in person. USCGC Eagle always leads the parade.

More than 120 U.S. and allied aircraft, led by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, will overfly the parade as part of an International Aerial Review. Cunard's Queen Mary 2 will be anchored in the harbor. The day concludes with the 50th Anniversary of Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks and a separate Jersey City fireworks display. NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock will carry live national coverage from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.

"With 50 days to go, New York Harbor stands ready to welcome the world. The men and women who have devoted years to making this event a reality — across the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Sail4th 250, and dozens of partner agencies — have built something this nation hasn't seen in a generation. On July 4th, the world will play witness to a truly international goodwill exchange." — Chris O'Brien, President, Sail4th 250

BY THE NUMBERS • 46 tall ships in the International Parade of Sail • 42 allied and U.S. naval vessels* • 20 foreign nations among the tall ships • 44 nations total in New York Harbor • Naval chiefs from many nations attending in person • Allied & U.S. naval vessels at anchor — INR250 • Gray-hull vessel details to be announced • Cunard's Queen Mary 2 • 120+ aircraft led by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels • 15,000 U.S. & foreign sailors in port • 6 million spectators on 15 miles of waterfront • $2.85 billion total projected economic impact • $730 million net new economic impact for NYC *Subject to change CONFIRMED TALL SHIPS Argentina • Chile • Colombia Dominican Republic • Ecuador • France Germany • India • Italy • Monaco • Netherlands Peru • Poland • Portugal • Romania Spain • Sweden • Uruguay • United Kingdom U.S. vessels: USCG Eagle (WIX-327), Harvey Gamage, Elissa, Ernestina Morrissey, Angelique, When and If CONFIRMED U.S. & ALLIED NAVAL VESSELS USS ARLINGTON (LPD-24) USS KEARSARGE (LHD-3) USS IWO JIMA (LHD-7) USS FARRAGUT (DDG-99) USS NITZE (DDG-94) USS JASON DUNHAM (DDG-109) U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY YARD PATROL CRAFT – x4 ALLIED SHIPS BNS LEOPOLD (Belgium) HMCS ST. JOHN'S (Canada) HDMS IVER HUIFELDT (Denmark) ESPS JUAN CARLOS (Spain) ESPS CASTILLA (Spain) ESPS BLAS DE LEZO (Spain) ESPS REINA SOFIA (Spain) ARM PAPOLOAPAN (Mexico) HNLMS VAN AMSTEL (Netherlands) HNLMS DEN HELDER (Netherlands) HNoMS FRIDT JOF NANSEN (Norway) ROKS MONMU THE GREAT (Republic of Korea) INDEPENDENCIA (Brazil) FGS SACHSEN (Germany) RMNS MOHAMMED VI (Morocco) TCG ORUCREIS (Turkey) BAP TACNA (Peru) NIANI (Senegal) LE NTEM (Cameroon) LA SANAGA (Cameroon) *Subject to change

The Gray-Hull Fleet

For the first time, the U.S. Navy today released the full inventory of allied and American naval vessels that will be anchored in the Hudson River for INR250 on July 4. The U.S. Navy ships total 10. (see above)

The Allies and Partner nations will send nearly 20 ships from 14 nations, representing the broadest multinational naval assembly in the United States since the Bicentennial review in 1976. See list above.

"To remain the premier global power, we must remain the premier sea power. American maritime dominance will be built on the strength, readiness, and lethality of President Trump's Golden Fleet.The International Naval Review 250 and the Aerial Review are not simply ceremonies—they are demonstrations of capability. Alongside Freedom 250 and Sail4th, we will send a clear message: to our allies, America leads; to our adversaries, we are ready and unmatched. Our naval forces stand prepared to fight and win from any ocean, anytime." — Hung Cao, Acting Secretary of the Navy

"As Captain of the Port of New York and New Jersey, I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard who have worked tirelessly alongside our local, state, and federal partners and the port community to prepare for this historic event. Our highest priority is the safety and security of spectators and sailors gathering to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary, while keeping the Port of New York and New Jersey operating safely. We are honored to be part of this momentous event for the nation and the world." -- Captain Jonathan A. Andrechik, Commander Sector New York, U.S. Coast Guard

Free Tickets Will Be Available for Public Tall Ship Boarding, July 5–7

Soon, members of the public can reserve free tickets to board visiting tall ships at their berthing locations throughout New York Harbor from July 5 through July 7. By international maritime convention, stepping aboard a foreign naval training vessel is the equivalent of setting foot on foreign soil — but for this Semiquincentennial celebration, no passport is required. Berthing locations and vessel schedules will be posted soon at www.sail4th.org.

Follow Every Ship in Real Time: AquaMap

Sail4th 250 has partnered with AquaMap, an app and browser-based maritime platform, to provide real-time tracking of every participating vessel during the week's events. Available on iOS, Android, and at https://www.aquamap.app/, the platform will display ship positions, identifications, and routes as they transit from their countries of origin into New York Harbor — giving spectators on the waterfront and viewers around the world an unprecedented window onto the parade.

Schedule of Events: July 3–8, 2026

July 3 — From 1:00–2:00 p.m.: An introductory parade of private and foundation-owned Class B tall ships sails down the East River from Long Island Sound, pausing at South Street Seaport, before going to anchorage in Gravesend Bay off Brooklyn.

From 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., news organizations are offered a media preview of the 22 tall ships anchored off the coast of Sandy Hook, NJ, while their captains attend a mandatory briefing on the events of the following day. At 1:30 p.m., Sail4th 250 will host a presser with visiting captains, in full uniform, and government officials.

July 4 — The Main Event: The International Naval Review (INR 250) will kick off at around 7:30 a.m. when a single U.S. Navy vessel will transit from the GW Bridge down the Hudson River, recognizing the 52 U.S. and allied naval vessels at anchor spanning the river southward. The International Parade of Sail begins at 9:30 a.m. as 48 tall ships — Class A vessels ranging from 160 to 370 feet, joined by the Class B fleet — sail from under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, past the Statue of Liberty, and up the Hudson River to the George Washington Bridge. The passage takes approximately 2.5 hours at any fixed point, with six-minute intervals between ships. The International Aerial Review, with 120+ aircraft led by the Blue Angels, overflies the parade starting at around 10:15 a.m. The day concludes with Macy's 50th Anniversary 4th of July Fireworks Show and a separate Jersey City display.

July 5–7: Free public access (ticketed) to visiting tall ships at multiple berthing locations in and around New York Harbor. No passport required. Details for reserving will be announced separately.

July 8: The Class A tall ships depart for Boston. Four of the five surviving "Five Sisters" — USCG Eagle (U.S.), Sagres (Portugal), Mircea (Romania), and Gorch Fock (Germany) — race for the International Perpetual Challenge Cup (the "Five Sisters Cup"), whose Tiffany-made trophy has been held by Germany's Gorch Fock since the inaugural race in 1976.

About Sail4th 250

Sail4th 250 is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the successor to Operation Sail, Inc. — the organization President Kennedy endorsed in 1961 to use spectacular tall ship gatherings to "promote international friendship, maritime heritage, and support for sail training." On July 4, 2026, Sail4th 250 will host an International Parade of Sail alongside the International Naval Review 250, creating the largest maritime gathering in U.S. history. Sail4th 250 is part of the Sail250® America five-city East Coast consortium. www.sail4th.org

About the International Naval Review 250 (INR250)

INR250 is only the seventh international naval review hosted in the United States, and the fourth held in the Port of New York and New Jersey, following reviews in 1976, 1986, and 2000. Naval forces, maritime services, and coast guards from nations around the world have been invited to participate, with naval chiefs from many nations expected to attend in person.

Media registration for July 4 linked here

Photos/video assets linked here

Sail4th 250 social media: @sail4th250

SOURCE Sail4th 250