Korbel Named Official Champagne of Sail4th 250, the Centerpiece of America's 250th Birthday

Iconic American Sparkling Winery to Mark the Nation's Semiquincentennial alongside 48 Tall Ships, 50 Naval Vessels, 100+ Aircraft in New York on July 4th

NEW YORK and GUERNEVILLE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sail4th 250 today announced a landmark partnership with Korbel California Champagne, America's favorite California champagne. The non-profit organization behind the historic maritime celebration marking America's 250th birthday at the Port of New York and New Jersey, has named Korbel the "Official California Champagne of Sail4th 250" — a fitting designation for a brand whose own story is inseparable from the idea of the American dream and the pioneering spirit that defines the nation.

Sail4th 250 and Korbel Logos Tall Ships with Gray Hull Naval Vessel

The partnership covers the five-day Sail4th 250 celebration running July 3–7, 2026 — the largest maritime gathering in U.S. history. On Independence Day itself, approximately 48 majestic tall ships representing 20 nations will partake in an International Parade of Sail from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, past the Statue of Liberty, and up the Hudson River to the George Washington Bridge.

An International Naval (INR250) and Aerial Review will also take place with another 50 U.S. and allied naval vessels — including chiefs of navy from 49 nations — and 100+ U.S. and allied aircraft, capped that evening by the 50th anniversary of Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks. Planners expect six million spectators to line the 15-mile New York and New Jersey shoreline, with live coverage broadcast for six hours on NBC and Telemundo.

"Korbel has been part of America's greatest celebrations for generations, and there is no greater celebration on the horizon than the 250th birthday of the United States," said Gary B. Heck, President and Owner, Korbel Champagne Cellars. "We are honored to raise a glass to the American spirit. There is no better backdrop for a toast than New York Harbor on the Fourth of July."

"Korbel California Champagne is as American as the celebration we're putting on," said Chris O'Brien, President of Sail4th 250. "From California's Russian River Valley to New York Harbor, this partnership brings together two great American traditions: our love of the sea and our love of coming together to celebrate. We can think of no better way to mark the nation's Semiquincentennial than with a glass of Korbel California Champagne as history sails past."

About Sail4th 250

Sail4th 250 is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the successor to Operation Sail, Inc.—the organization President Kennedy endorsed in 1961 to use spectacular tall ship gatherings to "promote international friendship, maritime heritage, and support for sail training." Operation Sail produced landmark events in the Port of New York and New Jersey in 1964, 1976, 1986, 1992, 2000, and 2012, including the legendary Bicentennial gathering that drew six million New Yorkers to the region on July 4, 1976.

For America's 250th anniversary, on July 4, 2026, Sail4th 250 will host an International Parade of Sail alongside an International Naval Review 250 (INR250), creating the largest maritime gathering in U.S. history. 48 tall ships from 20 nations, joined by allied naval vessels, will represent 46 countries in total in New York Harbor. The visiting tall ships serve as floating classrooms and goodwill ambassadors. They will be open for free public visitation from July 5–7 at berths situated in and around the harbor.

Sail4th 250 is part of Sail250®, a consortium of five U.S. coastal cities, including New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, and Boston, playing host to the tall ships for America's Semiquincentennial. sail4th.org Follow the organization on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

About Korbel California Champagne

Established in 1882 in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, Korbel Champagne Cellars produces the United States' most popular méthode champenoise champagne. The true measure of Korbel's success over its 144 years can be seen in its impact on American consumers and in its presence at various celebrations throughout the years. Owned and managed by the Heck family since 1954, Korbel currently makes eleven California champagnes and a limited amount of still wine. In a separate facility, Korbel also produces one of the country's most respected brandies.

Media Contacts

Korbel:

Freixenet Mionetto USA

Eleni Fritz, Mobile: +1 914-695-1815, [email protected]

Sail4th 250:

Flatiron Communications

Peter Himler, Mobile/WhatsApp: +1 516-729-6461, [email protected]

Elisa Fershtadt, Mobile/WhatsApp: +1 917-887-6554, [email protected]

SOURCE Sail4th 250