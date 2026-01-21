Jeffrey Modell Foundation Awards $550,000 to Innovative Primary Immunodeficiency Research

The Foundation's Translational Research Program bridges scientific discovery with the development and expansion of diagnostic tools and treatments for patients.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeffrey Modell Foundation (JMF) today announced the recipients of their Translational Research Program's Cycle 13 grants, which fund innovative and novel investigations in Primary Immunodeficiency. Through this funding, JMF supports research that will lead to advancements in clinical recognition, diagnostic tools, and innovative therapies that improve the overall health outcomes and quality of life for people living with Primary Immunodeficiency.

"We're committed to creating a better world for everyone living with Primary Immunodeficiency," said Vanessa Tenembaum, Chief Executive Officer of the Jeffrey Modell Foundation. "The projects funded through our Translational Research Program each play a critical role in the discovery and innovation that will change the health outcomes and lives of Primary Immunodeficiency patients worldwide."

For its 13th cycle the Translational Research Program awarded funding to three research initiatives, each advancing our understanding of Primary Immunodeficiency and expanding treatment options for patients:

Dr. Michela Milani, Fondazione Telethon ETS (Rome, Italy) for a project titled "In Vivo Gene Therapy for ADA-SCID" ($250,000)

Dr. Daniella Schwartz, University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) for a project titled "Mechanistic advances in TNFAIP3 and A20 immunity" ($100,000)

Dr. Benjamin Izar, Columbia University Irving Medical Center (New York, NY, USA) for a project titled "Removing ambiguity and expanding therapies in IEI" ($100,000)

In addition to the three projects funded through this cycle of the Translational Research Program, JMF provided two other Cycle 13 applicants with funding for their proposals:

Dr. Vanessa Sancho Shimizu, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine (London, UK) for a project titled "Deficiency of a Rho GTPase–Activating Protein Underlies a Novel Inborn Error of Immunity" ($50,000)

Dr. Gokhan Cildir, Centre for Cancer Biology, Adelaide University (Adelaide, Australia) for a project titled "PIK3CG deficiency: A novel hyper-IgE syndrome" ($50,000)

The Translational Research Program was launched by JMF in 2013 to invest in research that bridges basic scientific discoveries to the development of clinical applications that impact health outcomes for Primary Immunodeficiency patients. To date, the program has awarded more than $4.6 million across 26 grants to research initiatives spanning 10 countries.

Applications for Cycle 14 of the Translational Research Program are now open. Potential grant applicants must submit a letter of intent by March 13, 2026. Learn more about the Translational Research Program and how to apply here.

About the Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Fred and the late Vicki Modell established the Jeffrey Modell Foundation in 1987 in memory of their son Jeffrey, who passed away at the age of fifteen from complications of Primary Immunodeficiency, a genetic condition that is chronic, serious, and often fatal if not diagnosed correctly.

The Jeffrey Modell Foundation is a global non-profit organization dedicated to early diagnosis, meaningful treatments and, ultimately, cures for Primary Immunodeficiency through research, physician education, public awareness, advocacy, patient support, newborn screening, and genetic sequencing.

