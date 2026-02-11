Jeffrey Modell Foundation to Host Renowned Immunologist for Virtual Talk on Gene Therapy for Primary Immunodeficiency

UCLA Professor Donald B. Kohn, MD will speak about gene therapy for Inborn Errors of Immunity

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, 2026 the Jeffrey Modell Foundation (JMF) will host Donald B. Kohn, MD, a Distinguished Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, for a virtual talk about gene therapy for Primary Immunodeficiency and Inborn Errors of Immunity. The event is a part of the JMF Speaker Series, a global education initiative launched last year to inspire connection, accelerate innovation, and transform how Primary Immunodeficiency is understood, diagnosed, and treated.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Kohn as the next expert for our JMF Speaker Series," said Vanessa Tenembaum, Chief Executive Officer of the Jeffrey Modell Foundation. "With this event we're amplifying his expertise to clinicians, researchers, patients, and advocates across the globe to transform outcomes and improve quality of life for people living with Primary Immunodeficiency."

Registration for the virtual event is free and open to participants worldwide. The event will be moderated by pediatric immunologist Jordan S. Orange, MD, PhD, Pediatrician-in-Chief and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Register for the event here and learn more about the JMF Speaker Series here.

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of The Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and the Jeffrey Modell Foundation.

About Donald B. Kohn, MD

Donald B. Kohn, MD is a Distinguished Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles in the Departments of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics (MIMG) and Pediatrics. He is a pediatric bone marrow transplant physician and is a member of UCLA's Broad Stem Cell Research Center and Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. He performs laboratory and clinical studies of gene therapy for blood cell diseases, especially inborn errors of immunity and hemoglobinopathies. His research is focused on developing improved methods for adding or editing genes in human hematopoietic stem cells and evaluating these approaches in early phase clinical trials.

About the Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Fred and the late Vicki Modell established the Jeffrey Modell Foundation in 1987 in memory of their son Jeffrey, who passed away at the age of fifteen from complications of Primary Immunodeficiency, a genetic condition that is chronic, serious, and often fatal if not diagnosed correctly.

The Jeffrey Modell Foundation is a global non-profit organization dedicated to early diagnosis, meaningful treatments and, ultimately, cures for Primary Immunodeficiency through research, physician education, public awareness, advocacy, patient support, newborn screening, and genetic sequencing.

