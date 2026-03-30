Jeffrey Modell Foundation to Host NIH Immunology Leader for World Primary Immunodeficiency Week

Luigi D. Notarangelo, M.D., is the Chief of the Immune Deficiency Genetics Section at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, 2026 the Jeffrey Modell Foundation (JMF) will host Luigi D. Notarangelo, M.D., the Chief of the Immune Deficiency Genetics Section at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, for a virtual talk about Primary Immunodeficiency. The event is a part of JMF's World Primary Immunodeficiency Week (WPIW) program, which is held annually from April 22 to 29 to raise awareness for Primary Immunodeficiency and accelerate earliest possible diagnosis for patients worldwide.

Jeffrey Modell Foundation World Primary Immunodeficiency Week Speaker Series

"World Primary Immunodeficiency Week is a chance for our global community to increase understanding of Primary Immunodeficiency and generate meaningful change for patients," said Vanessa Tenembaum, Chief Executive Officer of the Jeffrey Modell Foundation. "Through sharing his own expertise and experience, Dr. Notarangelo inspires further innovation and collaboration to create a better world for all people living with Primary Immunodeficiency."

This virtual talk is the next event in the JMF Speaker Series, a global education initiative launched last year to inspire connection, accelerate innovation, and transform how Primary Immunodeficiency is understood, diagnosed, and treated.

Registration for the virtual event is free and open to participants worldwide. The event will be moderated by pediatric immunologist Lisa Forbes Satter, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Immunology, Allergy, and Retrovirology at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) and Texas Children's Hospital (TCH) and Chief of the Texas Children's Division of Immunology, Allergy, and Retrovirology. Register for the event here and learn more about the JMF Speaker Series here.

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of The Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and the Jeffrey Modell Foundation.

About Luigi D. Notarangelo, M.D.

Luigi D. Notarangelo, M.D., is the Chief of the Immune Deficiency Genetics Section at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, USA. He has authored more than 650 publications on the molecular and cellular bases of inborn errors of immunity and the treatment of these disorders. He has contributed to the discovery of several genetic defects underlying inborn errors of immunity. Dr. Notarangelo is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and of the Association of American Physicians.

About Lisa Forbes Satter, MD

Lisa Forbes Satter, MD, is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Immunology, Allergy, and Retrovirology at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) and Texas Children's Hospital (TCH), Chief of the Texas Children's Division of Immunology, Allergy, and Retrovirology, Director of the Texas Children's William T. Shearer Center for Human Immunobiology, Director of the Jeffrey Modell Foundation Center, and Medical Director of the BCM Department of Pediatric Center for Research Advancement.

Dr. Forbes Satter's primary clinical and research focuses on immune deficiency and immune dysregulation, STAT transcription factor signaling defects in natural killer cells as well as novel gene discovery and therapeutic modulation in immune mediated disease. She has dedicated her academic career to translational research and clinical care of patients with rare immunologic disease through the development of multidisciplinary translational programs such as the TCH Immune Disorder Clinic Network, which connects the clinical care with novel disease and therapeutic discovery. Her work is geared toward understanding the mechanism of immune dysregulation to translate this knowledge into viable targeted and sustainable therapies.

She has more than 90 peer reviewed publications as well as NIH, industry and foundation funding. Dr. Forbes Satter is the 2019 recipient of the Norton Rose Fullbright award for excellence in Teaching and Education and the 2020 recipient of the Baylor College of Medicine Department of Pediatrics Young Investigator Award and 2022 Baylor college of Medicine Women in Excellence Award.

About the Jeffrey Modell Foundation

Fred and the late Vicki Modell established the Jeffrey Modell Foundation in 1987 in memory of their son Jeffrey, who passed away at the age of fifteen from complications of Primary Immunodeficiency, a genetic condition that is chronic, serious, and often fatal if not diagnosed correctly.

The Jeffrey Modell Foundation is a global non-profit organization dedicated to early diagnosis, meaningful treatments and, ultimately, cures for Primary Immunodeficiency through research, physician education, public awareness, advocacy, patient support, newborn screening, and genetic sequencing.

CONTACT:

Reagan Herzog

212-819-0200

[email protected]

SOURCE Jeffrey Modell Foundation