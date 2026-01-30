Panitch Schwarze Attorney Steven Lustig Named Among Leading International Trademark Counsel

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is proud to announce that attorney Steven D. Lustig has been named among World Trademark Review's WTR 1000 ranking for 2026. The guide identifies the leading professionals and firms that are deemed outstanding at obtaining, protecting, managing, enforcing, and monetizing trademarks.

Steven D. Lustig

The WTR 1000 focuses exclusively on trademark practice and is considered a definitive resource for those seeking legal trademark expertise. The rankings span 88 jurisdictions and are viewed by major corporations all over the world. The WTR 1000 is compiled from research conducted through in-person, telephone, and video interviews, as well as written submissions from firms detailing their recent activity in the field.

"Trademark law is constantly evolving, particularly in the global and digital marketplace, and it is an honor to have this work recognized by World Trademark Review," said Lustig, a firm partner. "I am thankful to my clients and the Panitch Schwarze team for the opportunity to continue delivering strategic, practical brand protection solutions worldwide."

Lustig focuses his practice on United States and international trademark clearance and prosecution, trademark litigation, internet domain name registration and dispute resolution, e-business issues relating to intellectual property, customs enforcement, anti-counterfeiting measures, trade dress and unfair competition enforcement. His practice also focuses on intellectual property transactions and related due diligence.

Lustig advises clients on all aspects of copyright protection and unfair competition, as it relates to trademark law and brand protection. With more than 20 years of experience, he has consistently been named among the leading trademark attorneys in the World Trademark Review's WTR 1000 since 2021.

Find the complete WTR 1000 ranking.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and Alexandria, Virginia. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

Contact: Matt Henderson

[email protected] / 215.340.0480

SOURCE Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP