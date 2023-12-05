JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Hal Leonard On Its Merger With Muse Group, With Investment From Francisco Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI CLARITY has advised Hal Leonard on its merger with Muse Group, with investment from Francisco Partners.

Founded in 1947, Hal Leonard is a legendary digital and traditional sheet music and educational music publisher, with a storied history of providing music learners, educators, creators and performers with the very best arrangements of all genres of music. Along with its massive catalog of premier educational and classical music, Hal Leonard's licensed, premium arrangements include the world's most iconic artists and scores, from Taylor Swift and The Beatles to John Williams and Disney soundtracks. With experienced teams based all over the globe, Hal Leonard supplies music and instructional materials to millions of educators and learners as well as instruments, gear and software to music retailers worldwide.

Combined with over 3 million expert and community-created tabs and compositions, 300 million annual visitors and over 40 million accounts on Muse Group's Ultimate Guitar and MuseScore, the joint business now includes a content library of over 5.5 million scores, tabs, books, video courses, backing tracks, and presets. Both companies share a vision to provide unparalleled access to the best content and resources for the passionate, global community of everyday music makers, educators and learners.

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

