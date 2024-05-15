JEGI CLARITY Has Advised The Shipyard On Their Acquisition Of Fahlgren Mortine

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shipyard, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has acquired Fahlgren Mortine.

Fahlgren Mortine is the reigning Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) national agency of the year. While historically known for its dominance in public relations and communications services, the company recently integrated two companies that emboldened its focus on technology, development design and customer experience.

The combined company has 400 professionals and offices throughout the country with both B2C and B2B industry expertise in tourism and economic development, financial services, consumer products, energy, retail, building products, logistics, technology and healthcare. The companies already share clients in addition to both being headquartered in Columbus. In addition, TURNER, a Fahlgren Mortine subsidiary, focuses on integrated communications for travel, tourism and active lifestyle brands.

This acquisition follows The Shipyard's minority investment from Alaris Equity Partners (also a JEGI CLARITY advised transaction) which provided funding for this strategic investment in growth.

About JEGI CLARITY

