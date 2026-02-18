Keynote Speaker Lineup Revealed for RSAC™ 2026 Conference

News provided byRSAC
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference LLC ("RSAC"), the premier global platform for the cybersecurity community and host of the world's largest and most influential cybersecurity conference, today announced its current lineup of keynote speakers for RSAC™ 2026 Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 23-26. Notable speakers include former New Zealand Prime Minister The Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern, technology entrepreneur Ben Horowitz, author Michael Lewis, MythBusters host Adam Savage, as well as dozens of prominent cybersecurity experts, innovators, and guest speakers.
RSAC Conference is where the cybersecurity community convenes annually to engage in critical conversations and work towards building a safer society. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn new skills, gain a deeper understanding of brand-new research, and gather unparalleled insights into what's ahead in the cybersecurity industry, while sharing unique perspectives and inspiring real-life experiences. The Conference will support two keynote stages featuring visionary senior executive discussions from sponsors, panels, and esteemed guest speakers along with highly coveted sessions from industry experts. Keynote stages open on Monday, March 23, and run through Thursday, March 26.
Attendees can expect a number of fun surprises in RSAC's 35th Anniversary Closing Celebration which will feature a conversation with Dr. Hugh Thompson, RSAC's Executive Chairman, and Hugh Jackman, Grammy-winning actor and star of Deadpool & Wolverine, Logan, The Greatest Showman, and Les Misérables.
"At the heart of cybersecurity lies the people, and our powerful, resilient community," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSAC Conference. "This year's keynote speakers bring a wide range of perspectives and experiences with something for everyone, and we're excited to share them with attendees throughout the week."
Current keynote speakers include:
- The Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand (2017-2023); Patron, Christchurch Call Foundation; Board Member, The Earthshot Prize; Founder, Field Fellowship for Empathetic Leadership
- H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security United Arab Emirates Government, Cyber Security Council
- General Keith Alexander (Ret.), Former Director, NSA; Former First Commander, US Cyber Command
- Meg Anderson, President, MSA InfoSec, LLC
- Lawrence Baldwin, Chief Connection Officer, Ground to Growth
- Charles Blauner, President, Cyber Aegis LLC
- Roland Cloutier, Founder & Partner, The Business Protection Group
- Cryptographers' Panel: Whitfield Diffie, Honorary Fellow, Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge; Cynthia Dwork, Gordon McKay Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University; Adi Shamir, Borman Professor of Computer Science, The Weizmann Institute, Israel; and Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher (Moderator)
- Chase Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer & Founder, Demo-Force
- Jen Easterly, CEO, RSAC
- Yaki Faitelson, CEO, Varonis
- Fred Frey, Director, Software Engineering, Splunk, a Cisco Company
- Ali Ghodsi, CEO & Co-founder, Databricks
- Sarah Gosler, Head of Cyber Resiliency and Human Defense, Wells Fargo
- General Tim Haugh (Ret.), Former Director, NSA and Commander (Ret.), US Cyber Command
- Richard Horne, CEO, UK National Cyber Security Centre
- Ben Horowitz, Co-founder, Andreessen Horowitz
- Chris Inglis, Board Member, MITRE, AIG, Huntington, Andesite
- Nadir Izrael, CTO & Co-Founder, Armis
- Hugh Jackman, Actor
- Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business, Microsoft
- Sandra Joyce, VP, Google Threat Intelligence, Google Cloud
- Brian Krebs, Author, KrebsOnSecurity.com
- George Kurtz, Founder & CEO, CrowdStrike
- Michael Lewis, No. 1 New York Times Bestselling Author of Moneyball, The Big Short, The Blind Side, and Going Infinite
- James Lyne, CTO, SANS Institute
- Kevin Mandia, Founder & General Partner, Ballistic Ventures
- John Morgan, SVP, GM of Splunk Security, Splunk, a Cisco Company
- General Paul M. Nakasone (Ret.), Director, Institute of National Security, Vanderbilt University
- Pat Opet, Global Chief Information Security Officer, JPMorganChase
- Jeetu Patel, President & Chief Product Officer, Cisco
- Nicole Perlroth, Cybersecurity Author, Investor & Advisor, Silver Buckshot Ventures
- Admiral Mike Rogers (Ret.), Operating Partner, Team8
- Adam Savage, Host, Scientist, and Educator; Known for MythBusters
- Ted Schlein, Chairman & General Partner, Ballistic Ventures; General Partner, Kleiner Perkins
- Bruce Schneier, Security Technologist, Researcher, and Lecturer, Inrupt, Inc.
- Michael Sentonas, President, CrowdStrike
- The SANS Institute Panel: Heather Barnhart, Head of Faculty, SANS Institute and Senior Forensic Expert, Cellebrite; Rob T. Lee, CAIO & Chief of Research, SANS Institute; Robert Lee, CEO & Founder, Dragos, Inc. and SANS Institute Fellow; Joshua Wright, Faculty Fellow, SANS Institute and Senior Technical Director, Counter Hack Innovations; and Ed Skoudis, President, SANS Technology Institute (Moderator)
- Despina Spanou, Deputy Director General, Cybersecurity and Trust, European Commission
- Dean Sysman, CEO, Axonius
- Dr. Hugh Thompson, Executive Chairman & RSAC Conference Program Committee Chair, RSAC
- Phil Venables, Partner, Ballistic Ventures
- Stephen Vintz, Co-CEO, Tenable
- Tomer Weingarten, CEO & Co-Founder, SentinelOne
Keynote and Track Sessions will be available on demand approximately four hours after the live presentation concludes. Certain Keynote sessions will also be livestreamed. For more information, please review the passes and rates page.
For more information about the Keynote program and to stay up to date with what's happening at RSAC 2026 Conference, please visit our website at https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.
About RSAC
As the cybersecurity industry's convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world's leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company's flagship event, RSAC Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit www.OneRSAC.com.
About RSAC Conference
RSAC Conference is the largest and most influential Conference in the cybersecurity industry. Today, under the expanded RSAC brand, the Conference is central to a larger mission that unites the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. To learn more, visit www.rsaconference.com/usa.
RSAC
