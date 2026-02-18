Keynote Speaker Lineup Revealed for RSAC™ 2026 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference LLC ("RSAC"), the premier global platform for the cybersecurity community and host of the world's largest and most influential cybersecurity conference, today announced its current lineup of keynote speakers for RSAC™ 2026 Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 23-26. Notable speakers include former New Zealand Prime Minister The Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern, technology entrepreneur Ben Horowitz, author Michael Lewis, MythBusters host Adam Savage, as well as dozens of prominent cybersecurity experts, innovators, and guest speakers.

RSAC Conference is where the cybersecurity community convenes annually to engage in critical conversations and work towards building a safer society. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn new skills, gain a deeper understanding of brand-new research, and gather unparalleled insights into what's ahead in the cybersecurity industry, while sharing unique perspectives and inspiring real-life experiences. The Conference will support two keynote stages featuring visionary senior executive discussions from sponsors, panels, and esteemed guest speakers along with highly coveted sessions from industry experts. Keynote stages open on Monday, March 23, and run through Thursday, March 26.

Attendees can expect a number of fun surprises in RSAC's 35th Anniversary Closing Celebration which will feature a conversation with Dr. Hugh Thompson, RSAC's Executive Chairman, and Hugh Jackman, Grammy-winning actor and star of Deadpool & Wolverine, Logan, The Greatest Showman, and Les Misérables.

"At the heart of cybersecurity lies the people, and our powerful, resilient community," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSAC Conference. "This year's keynote speakers bring a wide range of perspectives and experiences with something for everyone, and we're excited to share them with attendees throughout the week."

Current keynote speakers include:

Keynote and Track Sessions will be available on demand approximately four hours after the live presentation concludes. Certain Keynote sessions will also be livestreamed. For more information, please review the passes and rates page.

For more information about the Keynote program and to stay up to date with what's happening at RSAC 2026 Conference, please visit our website at https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

