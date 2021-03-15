Jeni's and Dolly Parton Have Made An Ice Cream Together, Please Don't Wake Us From This Dream

News provided by

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Mar 15, 2021, 09:05 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After teasing out an illustration of Dolly Parton in an Instagram mosaic this week, Jeni's confirmed the collab with the Queen of Country in a caption today. The flavor will benefit Dolly's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age five. Sign up to be notified when the flavor is released at jenis.com/dolly.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Jeni’s And Dolly Parton Have Made An Ice Cream Together, Please Don’t Wake Us From This Dream

SOURCE Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Also from this source

It's Schmear! Jeni's Has Made An Everything Bagel Ice Cream And...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics