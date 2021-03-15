Jeni’s And Dolly Parton Have Made An Ice Cream Together, Please Don’t Wake Us From This Dream

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After teasing out an illustration of Dolly Parton in an Instagram mosaic this week , Jeni's confirmed the collab with the Queen of Country in a caption today. The flavor will benefit Dolly's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age five. Sign up to be notified when the flavor is released at jenis.com/dolly.

CONTACT: [email protected]