JENI'S AND WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS BRING BACK BELOVED FLAVOR INSPIRED BY AWARD-WINNING SERIES TED LASSO

In celebration of the fourth season of the iconic series, Biscuits with the Boss, inspired by the show's signature shortbread cookie, will drop on July 21

"How was the ice cream?" – Ted Lasso

"Good. It's f***ing ice cream." – Roy Kent

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jeni's Ice Creams and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announced the highly-anticipated return of Biscuits with the Boss, the limited-edition ice cream flavor inspired by the Emmy® Award-winning series Ted Lasso, available online and in Jeni's scoop shops on July 21.

Biscuits with the Boss

After a wildly successful debut in 2023, the fan-favorite flavor is back for a limited time. When news broke that Ted Lasso was returning for a fourth season, Jeni's knew Biscuits with the Boss deserved a comeback, too. Inspired by Ted's signature shortbread biscuits and his beloved daily "biscuits with the boss" ritual, Jeni's transforms the buttery, feel-good moment into a frozen treat. The flavor features crumbly shortbread cookie pieces folded into salted butter sweet cream ice cream, creating a rich, creamy, salty-sweet scoop that is equal parts comforting, craveable and conversation-starting.

Whether enjoyed during a Ted Lasso rewatch, shared with your own boss, or kept entirely to yourself (no judgment here), Biscuits with the Boss brings a little AFC Richmond spirit straight to your freezer. It is the kind of flavor that feels like a pep talk in a pint: buttery, nostalgic and impossible not to root for.

As with all Jeni's flavors, Biscuits with the Boss is made with high-quality ingredients, including grass-grazed dairy and shortbread cookies made with real butter. The limited-time flavor launches at 12 p.m. ET on July 21 at Jenis.com/ted and in Jeni's scoop shops nationwide, with availability at select retailers while supplies last.

"Ted Lasso" season four starts streaming August 5 on Apple TV.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams:

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is an American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with more than 90 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country. For more information, visit jenis.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP):

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

Media Contact:

The Brand Guild

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Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

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SOURCE Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams