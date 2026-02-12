JENNAIR AMPLIFIES DESIGN FREEDOM AT KBIS: UNVEILS POLAR OPPOSITE KITCHEN DESIGNS AND DOUBLES-DOWN ON INDUCTION

Luxury leader debuts the "No Kitchen Kitchen" alongside a bold, texture-rich design aesthetic, showing how appliances can be beautifully hidden or a bold centerpiece.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JennAir® appliances, the luxury brand that defies the status quo, will have a presence at this year's 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida, exhibiting from February 17 - 19, 2026. You can find their experience in the Whirlpool Corporation Booth in West Hall (W701). Through an immersive experience, the JennAir® brand will showcase two kitchen designs—The Daring and The Ethereal—while also showcasing their latest in induction cooking innovation and launch of JennAir x Dekton panels.

Kerrie Kelly, NKBA 2026 National Board Chair and Designer is the mastermind behind the two kitchen designs in partnership with the JennAir brand. "For KBIS 2026, I wanted to show how JennAir products don't just support how we cook, but how we live." Kerrie Kelly says, "The kitchens were intentionally designed as a study in contrast—one celebrating appliances as expressive, statement-making elements, the other allowing them to recede quietly into the architecture—together showcasing JennAir brand's ability to support dramatically different design narratives. These spaces prove that innovation and individuality can coexist in a way that feels intentional, elevated, and deeply human."

The Daring Kitchen: The space immediately captures attention featuring the RISE™ 48" Induction Professional‑Style Range with Chrome Infused Griddle, a commercial-style range with beautiful knobs showing you can get the look of gas with the precise performance of induction, accented against Grape Harvest, a bold color from Sherwin Williams. In addition, the JennAir® wine column features a stunning JennAir x Nature Squared panel bringing together beauty in addition to function. The wine column is engineered to protect wine by providing optimal temperature and humidity control, vibration-reducing technology, and advanced UV protection. "The Daring Kitchen was inspired by the idea that appliances can be loud and proud—designed as statement pieces that confidently anchor the space while harmonizing with rich color," Kerrie Kelly shares, "For this design, I chose expressive cabinetry, layered surfaces, and the unexpected luxury of Natured Squared Mussel Shell wine column paneling."

The Look: Rich, tactile, and unapologetically bold.

The Ethereal Kitchen: In stark contrast, a minimalist kitchen approach showcases JennAir® appliances complemented by Fabuwood Cabinetry. A highlight of this space is the new JennAir x Dekton custom refrigeration panel in Albarium which can be found on the 24" Undercounter Beverage Center. As visitors "reveal" the kitchen, they can discover the RISE™ 30" Single Wall Oven with V2™ Vertical Dual-Fan True Convection, a sous chef for any culinary level in the kitchen, as well as a 36" NextGen Downdraft Induction cooktop with a true flush installation and air vent recirculation option that can extract stale air at the source. "The Ethereal Kitchen was designed to embody the 'No Kitchen Kitchen' concept—quiet, graceful, and architectural—where integrated JennAir® appliances recede into a soft, calming composition of pale cabinetry, textural wallcoverings, and serene surfaces that allow the space to feel more like a living environment than a traditional kitchen," according to Kerrie Kelly.

The Look: Airy, seamless, and light.

The Conduit to Design: Collaborations in Craft

JennAir brand expands the designer's palette through trend-setting partnerships:

*NEW* JennAir x Dekton: A made-to-order refrigeration panel collection that flawlessly mimics natural stone. The JennAir x Dekton collection consists of five finishes across column, wine and undercounter refrigeration for full integration in kitchen environments.

JennAir x Nature Squared: Handmade refrigeration panels featuring organic, reclaimed textures for designers seeking a bold statement piece in the kitchen design.

Handmade refrigeration panels featuring organic, reclaimed textures for designers seeking a bold statement piece in the kitchen design. JennAir x Brasswood Cellars: An immersive aromatic journey will take place in this year's KBIS 2026 booth, led by Co-Founder and General Manager of Brasswood in Napa Valley, Marcus Marquez, highlighting the sensory connection between fine wine and the refrigeration that stores it.

JennAir® Appliances Featured at KBIS 2026

36" NextGen Downdraft Induction Cooktop: The ultimate tool for design freedom, providing powerful, quiet ventilation that eliminates the need for overhead hoods, keeping sightlines clear in any kitchen layout.

The ultimate tool for design freedom, providing powerful, quiet ventilation that eliminates the need for overhead hoods, keeping sightlines clear in any kitchen layout. 36" Oblivion Smart Induction Cooktop with Temperature-Controlled Cooking: A sophisticated, edge-to-edge black glass with temperature-controlled cooking technology.

A sophisticated, edge-to-edge black glass with temperature-controlled cooking technology. RISE™ 30" Single Wall Oven with V2™ Vertical Dual-Fan True Convection: A high-precision oven featuring a 7.8" Full Color Ultra Wide LCD Display with Culinary Center serves as a sous chef to your creations.

A high-precision oven featuring a 7.8" Full Color Ultra Wide LCD Display with Culinary Center serves as a sous chef to your creations. RISE™ 48" Induction Professional‑Style Range: A powerful expression of culinary performance, combining the precision of induction with a chrome-infused griddle and a high-contrast aesthetic.

A powerful expression of culinary performance, combining the precision of induction with a chrome-infused griddle and a high-contrast aesthetic. Panel-Ready Built-In Wine Column Refrigerator: Features independent temperature zones and signature Ambra lighting to stage a wine collection beautifully.

Features independent temperature zones and signature Ambra lighting to stage a wine collection beautifully. Panel‑Ready Built‑In Column Refrigerator & Freezer: Equipped with the industry-exclusive Obsidian interior this dark finish erupts with reflective, high-contrast style. Let fine foods emerge like vibrant art.

Equipped with the industry-exclusive Obsidian interior this dark finish erupts with reflective, high-contrast style. Let fine foods emerge like vibrant art. Panel-Ready Fully Integrated Dishwasher: One of the quietest in luxury, designed to disappear completely behind custom panels for a seamless finish in any environment.

For more information about the brand's presence at KBIS and events at the show, visit: WhirlpoolPro.com/KBIS2025 . For additional details about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands, and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, the JennAir brand fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. The JennAir brand crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com .

