JennAir Reveals First Installation Of Limited Edition Burlesque Column Refrigeration With Luxury Realtor Steve Gold

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JennAir, the luxury kitchen appliance brand known for its provocative design, revealed the first in-home installation of the Burlesque column refrigerator and freezer. With only 13 units of this limited edition appliance, JennAir collaborated with Steve Gold, one of the top luxury real estate experts in New York, to place the first statement piece and a suite of JennAir appliances in his New York City loft.

For his newly renovated home in SoHo, Gold selected Burlesque and the NOIR suite of JennAir appliances as the focal points in his open floor plan kitchen. The Column refrigerator, which dons a daring Obsidian black interior, sits parallel to the luxurious and shocking Burlesque, with its rich burgundy interior. Gold also selected a dishwasher, double wall oven, and beverage center from the NOIR design expression to complement the new modern luxe aesthetic of the kitchen.

"After visiting the JennAir Experience Showroom at the Architects & Designers building, I fell in love with Burlesque and knew it was essential for my kitchen vision," said Gold. "With the JennAir appliances, I was given the tools to customize my kitchen space and create an artful balance between a uniform, subtle exterior that opens to a bold, unexpected interior. My guests are in awe when they open these refrigerators; whether Burlesque or Columns, the interiors are unlike anything they've ever seen, truly pushing the boundaries of materials and design."

Gold's remodel marks the first installation of Burlesque in the world, and with the loft being recently listed for sale, its new owner will now have a one-of-a-kind showpiece in their kitchen. Each industry-exclusive column reveals a beautiful yet shocking burgundy interior and boasts a glass air tower with a snakeskin motif. Inspired by the velvet interior of an antique jewelry box, matte red lipstick, and textures from snakeskin and leather, the product elevates appliances to art. To solidify its position at the pinnacle of luxury and design, each is etched with the Burlesque name and production number out of the 13 created.

"We are thrilled to have a highly respected leader in the luxury real estate space as the recipient of the very first Burlesque," said Chelsey Whitehead, product and brand marketing director for JennAir. "Steve Gold's vision of a kitchen that combined luxury and boundary-breaking design aligns perfectly with the JennAir brand ethos, and he has been an incredible partner and JennAir advocate every step of the way. It's only fitting that a statement-making piece belongs to a statement maker like Steve."

Those interested in immersing themselves in the JennAir experience can visit a showroom near them. Burlesque is exclusively on display at the Architects & Designers Building, located at 150 E. 58th Street in Midtown Manhattan, where guided tours with brand experts are available.

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, JennAir fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir .

