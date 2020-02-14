JennAir Spotlights Product And Design Leadership Through Iconic Home Transformations And Exclusive Events At Modernism Week

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As luxury kitchen appliance brand JennAir returns to Modernism Week, February 13-23 in Palm Springs, Calif., the brand expands its footprint in iconic Palm Springs homes, with five home transformations. Throughout the event, JennAir welcomes festival attendees to witness a new vision of luxury come to life, while also offering intimate, invite-only experiences for its community of industry rebels, including a modern twist on a traditional progressive dinner party.

"We are returning to Modernism Week to demonstrate that, for JennAir, progress never stops. As a driver of design, it's our priority to cater to the new modern luxury consumer from coast to coast," said Dan Clements, global director of JennAir advanced design. "In Palm Springs, a city where old meets new, JennAir spotlights its obsessive craftsmanship and provocative design, a stark departure from the traditional luxury festival attendees may expect to see. Every touchpoint of the JennAir experience at Modernism Week is made for designers and the modern luxe consumers they serve, and through our exclusive events, we're providing our inner circle with an inside look at the brand's DNA."

With progress at its core, the brand's five home transformations join the existing lineup of residences throughout Palm Springs already transformed into a state of true modern luxury with JennAir® products.

Gillman Residence | Show Home

At the Gillman Residence, guests can immerse themselves in the luminary brilliance of the RISE™ design expression. Expertly restored by Herbert Burns, the Gillman Residence in Little Tuscany features a 1940s Late Modern-style.

"Our buyers expect us to be at the forefront of innovation, so we're excited to continue our partnership this year with JennAir, a brand that is driving progress in the kitchen appliance category," said Jackie Thomas from Thomboy. "Our philosophy is simple: respect the beauty and simplicity of design from the past and reinterpret it for the way people live today. We believe JennAir is doing just that. As technology advances and consumer preferences change, we must evolve alongside them, creating unique designs and products that the modern luxury consumer craves."

Mesa Modern | Show Home

A newly-constructed masterpiece in the Mesa neighborhood, providing a global perspective on art, architecture, and interior and landscape design, Mesa Modern features panel-ready products from JennAir, including the JennAir Obsidian interior refrigeration, an industry exclusive finish that sets the brand apart from a sea of sameness.

The Alexander Residence | Exclusive Access

A marriage of historical importance and timeless Mid-Century Modern design, from architect Walter S. White, the Alexander Residence is located in the Little Tuscany neighborhood of Palm Springs and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At this home, open to guests of the JennAir progressive dinner, sensuality and geometry collide with the NOIR™ design expression. Showing off its daring minimalist style, it's perfect for luxury consumers seeking a rejection of dated standards of luxury.

The Ware Estate | Exclusive Access

The Ware Estate, known for its modern aesthetic and vast outdoor oasis, is inaccessible to the public during the festival. Via two invite-only events, JennAir guests and trade partners will experience an exclusive look at the brand's coveted statement pieces, including Cuts leather panels, Burlesque Refrigeration and the Smoke and Brass Range, as well as select appliances from the NOIR™ design expression.

Dinah Shore Palm Springs Estate | Exclusive Access

The mid-century Palm Springs estate will showcase the JennAir brand's RISE™ design expression. While the Dinah Shore Palm Springs estate is not open to the public for tours, VIP JennAir guests will gain access via the progressive dinner. Guests can also access the event at this year's Save Iconic Architecture party, co-sponsored by JennAir, to close out the first weekend of the festival.

Hosted by JennAir leadership, the brand's inner circle is invited to attend a progressive dinner, unfolding across four iconic homes including two homes not on the Modernism Week agenda, the Alexander Residence and the Ware Estate. In addition to this exclusive access, attendees will gain an inside look at bespoke visions of new luxury, with the chance to spend time with select interior designers as well as JennAir designers. To join the exclusive JennAir community of industry rebels, gain priority access to future events and be the first to hear about professional tools and insights coming this year, sign up here .

Learn more about the JennAir presence at Modernism Week here or visit @JennAir on Instagram and Twitter.

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, JennAir fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir, twitter.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir .

SOURCE JennAir

Related Links

http://www.jennair.com

