Jenne Cloud Brokerage Services Adds Broadvoice to Partner Portfolio

LOS ANGELES and AVON, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenne, a leading cloud services broker and value-added distributor, announces the addition of Broadvoice to its partner portfolio. Broadvoice, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services, enables small and medium businesses (SMBs) to simplify communications with its b-hive Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform.

"Jenne's mission is to deliver and support the channel's leading unified communications and collaboration solutions," said Shawn Berry, Senior Vice President of Global Cloud Sales at Jenne. "Broadvoice and its all-in-one communications and collaboration platform are an exciting addition to our UCaaS lineup for our sales partners and their SMB customers."

Broadvoice b-hive combines powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with a virtual call center in one platform, delivering enterprise-class features at affordable rates. This is connected to Broadvoice's secure network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers anytime, anywhere and with any device.

In response to hybrid workers' growing demand for streamlined communications and collaboration tools, Broadvoice recently introduced its next-generation b-hive Communicator all-in-one communications and collaboration app. b-hive Communicator gives workers a single app for calling, video, text, collaboration, voicemail and fax.

In addition to a comprehensive UC portfolio, the Broadvoice Partner Program offers partners an intuitive quoting tool and responsive sales support, along with generous residual commissions and industry-leading sales incentives.

"We're thrilled to deliver the Broadvoice b-hive platform to Jenne's network of sales partners," said Kim McLachlan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Broadvoice. "Jenne's more than 30 years of experience and the trusted relationships that come with that longevity, plus their proven record of customer service and partnership, will enable Broadvoice to expand our reach and growth."

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice serves the world's SMBs, enhancing collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

About Jenne Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

