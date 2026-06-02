Jennifer Cheh and Betsy Larson of Sharp Recognized as 2026 CRN Women of the Channel

Honorees Champion Channel Excellence and Making a Difference in the IT Ecosystem

MONTVALE, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Jennifer Cheh, Senior Vice President, Display and Product Management, and Betsy Larson, Senior Vice President, Sales, on the prestigious Women of the Channel List for 2026.

Jennifer Cheh Betsy Larson

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence supporting the success of their partners.

With 24 years in the Channel under her belt, Jennifer Cheh continues to advance channel business at Sharp through strategic engagement of the company's Pro AV partner ecosystem. Her most recent standout work was leading efforts to clarify Sharp's channel value proposition and unify the go-to-market strategy as the NEC-to-Sharp brand transitioned across the full display portfolio over the past year. In Jennifer's current role, she leads the display marketing and product management team in business to business (B2B) marketing, generating customer growth by enhancing their businesses with display solutions.

Betsy Larson has been part of the Channel for 31 years. Her recent focus has been on expanding Sharp's channel capabilities to deliver a best-in-class, in-field customer experience for partners and customers. She also led development of a global partner program that enables a single, unified relationship with global integrators. Betsy is a driving force behind Sharp's customer-centric approach towards local and global strategic alliances, while delivering service excellence, partner enablement and increased face-to-face engagement.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

"We are honored to work alongside Jennifer and Betsy, who continue to spearhead noteworthy work across the organization and the channel," said Mark Quiroz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sharp's Professional Display Division. "This recognition is very well-deserved, as Jennifer and Betsy consistently lead the charge toward growth for Sharp while maintaining a high standard of excellence for the industry."

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation—a global technology company consistently named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. SIICA helps businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through secure production printers, office print solutions, commercial displays, laptops, software, and managed services. Sharp's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer support remains unmatched in the industry.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)