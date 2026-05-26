New EDLA-certified displays deliver seamless access to Google services, enhanced security and flexible all-in-one collaboration

MONTVALE, N.J., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From boardrooms to classrooms to public spaces, collaboration is evolving—and Sharp's latest AQUOS BOARD® displays are leading the way. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced the launch of its new PN-LB653, PN-LB753 and PN-LB863 AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems, designed to deliver next-level collaboration across corporate, education and digital signage environments.

Sharp Launches New PN-LB3 Series AQUOS BOARD® Interactive Displays, Powering Next-Level Collaboration Across Classrooms, Corporate Workspaces, and Digital Signage

Available in 65", 75" and 86" class sizes, the new PN-LB3 Series offers a powerful, all-in-one solution that simplifies communication, enhances engagement and supports a wide range of use cases—from meeting rooms and classrooms to wayfinding and interactive signage.

A key differentiator of the PN-LB3 Series is its Google EDLA (Enterprise Device Licensing Agreement) certification, providing users with direct access to Google Play Store apps and Google Workspace tools, along with regular security updates and enhanced device reliability.

"The PN-LB3 Series represents a major step forward in how organizations collaborate and communicate," said Steve Brauner, Senior Product Manager, Professional Displays, at Sharp. "By combining intuitive touch performance, seamless access to Google services and flexible deployment options, these displays make it easier than ever to connect people, share ideas and drive productivity across virtually any environment."

Designed for versatility, the PN-LB3 Series supports corporate meeting spaces, classrooms and digital signage applications in a single platform—bringing together multiple use cases into one solution.

The displays feature a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) for crisp, detailed visuals and a responsive touch experience with minimal parallax, enabling natural "pen-on-paper" writing and annotation.

Additional key features include:

Multiple user interface options, including Google EDLA Home, Sharp Launcher and Android Hide mode for tailored user experiences

Built-in wireless casting and collaboration tools, allowing users to share content easily from multiple devices without cables

Advanced security features, including IEEE 802.1X support and a post-meeting data reset function to protect sensitive information

Flexible installation options, including portrait orientation (65" and 75") and angled mounting for kiosk-style deployments

USB-C connectivity with up to 100W power delivery, simplifying connections and enabling bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) experiences

The PN-LB3 Series includes pre-installed applications such as a whiteboard, web browser and file manager, enabling users to collaborate instantly without additional setup, while its long-term reliability is supported by regular OS and security updates and a best-in-class five-year limited warranty for added peace of mind. Sharp plans to showcase the new PN-LB3 Series during InfoComm 2026 at an off-site location in Las Vegas.

To learn more about the PN-LB653, PN-LB753 and PN-LB863 AQUOS BOARD® interactive displays, visit business.sharpusa.com.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

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SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)