Collaboration brings advanced finishing solutions to the Sharp BP-1200

Digital Press ecosystem

MONTVALE, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, today announced that Formax has joined the Sharp Partner Program. This strategic alliance is designed to help print providers enhance workflows and unlock new revenue opportunities through advanced finishing solutions.

Sharp and Formax Announce Strategic Alliance to Unleash Total Productivity

This collaboration combines Sharp's high-performance digital press technology with Formax's industry-leading finishing capabilities to create a seamless, end-to-end production environment. Together, these solutions enable print providers to efficiently produce, finish, and deliver high-quality print applications with confidence while reducing bottlenecks and improving turnaround times.

In high-volume production environments, true productivity extends beyond the print engine. By bringing Formax's off-line finishing solutions into the Sharp BP-1200 Digital Press ecosystem, this alliance streamlines operations from output to final delivery, minimizing manual touchpoints and maximizing efficiency.

The integration of Formax solutions allows print providers to scale finishing capacity as demand grows, reduce labor costs through automation and expand application versatility with a wide range of finishing options, including guillotine cutters, envelope printers and document folders. These capabilities help drive additional revenue, improve revenue attainment, and strengthen overall production print portfolios.

"This collaboration with Formax reinforces Sharp's commitment to helping our customers expand beyond traditional print," said Dino Pagliarello, Vice President, Product Management and Production Print, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "By extending the capabilities of the BP-1200 with Formax's advanced finishing solutions, we're enabling print providers to streamline workflows, improve efficiency and drive meaningful business growth."

"Formax is proud to collaborate with Sharp to deliver solutions that truly enhance productivity from print to finish," said Brandon Arsenault, Vice President of Sales for Formax. "Our finishing technologies are designed to remove bottlenecks after the print stage, giving providers the ability to accelerate turnaround times, reduce manual intervention and handle a wider range of applications with greater consistency."

By aligning advanced production print technology with precision finishing solutions, Sharp and Formax are helping print providers transform their workflows while unlocking new levels of productivity, scalability and business growth in today's competitive print environment.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation—a global technology company consistently named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. SIICA helps businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through secure production printers, office print solutions, commercial displays, laptops, software, and managed services. Sharp's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer support remains unmatched in the industry.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

[email protected]

About Formax

Formax, founded in 1987, is a privately held, family-owned company that proudly manufacturers in the United States.

With all operations centralized in Dover, NH, our dealers benefit from a high standard of customer service and access to the industry's most complete and continuously evolving lineup of Mailing, Digital Print, Finishing, and Data Destruction equipment.

We believe our dealers—and their customers—deserve the very best solutions available, backed by responsive service and support from experienced, tenured sales and service professionals.

At Formax, we stay focused on meeting the demands of today's customers, delivering innovative solutions with a proven, customer-first approach.

Find out more at Formax.com.

Press Contact

Charlie MacNeil

800.232.5535 x131

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)