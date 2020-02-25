Jennifer Fisher Brings Her Iconic Style to Home Decor in New Collaboration with CB2

The Jennifer Fisher Collection for CB2 features essentials you never knew you needed but won't be able to live without, like a swivel armchair, a luxe take on a dog door and a martini glass that won't spill down your arm. Subtle nods to Jennifer's signature jewelry appear throughout the collection, from a chain link-inspired console table to a marble lamp reminiscent of the tubing from her classic hoop earrings.

"We're fans of Jennifer's brand and love the way she uses interesting materials in a fresh way, which carries over into the collection," said CB2 President Ryan Turf. "All the pieces are stylish yet functional; there's a great attention to detail. It mixes well with any aesthetic and is for anyone who wants their home to feel curated."

The collection is one of CB2's most diverse assortments yet. The materials are next level–– unique marbles, sleek metal finishes, concrete and glass.

"It was important to me to design each piece so that it could evolve in your space; evolve with you as your life changes," said Jennifer Fisher. "With my jewelry, I hope to create functional pieces that people will want to wear daily. Similarly, with this furniture collection, I wanted to design pieces that are not only essential to the home and incredibly livable, but can truly complement and define you in the many ways you inhabit your living space."

The line is comprised of 108 pieces, all priced between $9.95 - $2,999 and available to shop on CB2.com and in CB2 stores.

This collection comes off the heels of past successful collaborations for CB2, including GQ, Fred Segal, Charlie Ferrer, goop and Lenny Kravitz.

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's modern consumer by offering high quality, sophisticated design at an approachable price. The brand is today's destination for timeless yet edgy home collections, creating furniture and decor to inspire creativity and celebrate individuality with an eclectic mix of products and decorating ideas. In addition to being a leader in online retail, the brand is rapidly expanding their physical footprint and currently has 18 locations across the U.S and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate and Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit www.cb2.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Jennifer Fisher

In 2005, after the birth of her first son, Jennifer Fisher was looking for a piece of jewelry to wear that not only represented him, but also expressed her own personal style. Unable to find anything unique, Jennifer designed a piece with her son's name on the front that she styled with a long thick-link chain. Friends, family, and strangers began to request that Jennifer design one for them; Jennifer Fisher Jewelry was born. By 2011, Jennifer had garnered a significant following. In order to offer her signature jewelry to a growing customer base, she expanded her line with the launch of the brass collection, focusing on large statement pieces at an accessible price point. In May 2014, Jennifer opened her first store on lower 5th Avenue in New York City. In 2017 Jennifer expanded her business into the culinary realm with the launch of three custom blended salt seasonings, Jennifer Fisher Universal Salt, Curry Salt and Spicy Salt. Jennifer became a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) in June 2013. Additionally, Jennifer was recognized for her accomplishments as a designer when she was a top ten finalist in the 2012 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund competition and was nominated for the CFDA Swarovski Accessories award in 2014. Jennifer received the Influencer of the Year award at the 2016 20th Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards. Most recently, Jennifer was nominated for the 2019 CFDA Accessories Designer of the Year award. For more information, please visit www.jenniferfisher.com, or follow us @jenniferfisherjewelry.

