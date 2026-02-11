Jennifer Laucirica Named Co-Chair of Trusts & Estates Department at Rubin Rudman

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Jennifer Laucirica has been named Co-Chair of the firm's Trusts & Estates Department. She will manage the group along with current Co-Chair Dana Lewis, who has served in the role for five years.

Laucirica brings over 25 years of experience in estate planning, probate law, estate administration, estate tax, guardianships, conservatorships, and litigation to her new position. In her complex fiduciary litigation practice, she represents individuals and families facing disputes over wills, trusts, durable powers of attorney, and fiduciary conduct, including allegations of undue influence, breaches of fiduciary duty, and contested guardianships and conservatorships. Her experience spans both in-house and outside counsel roles.

"We are thrilled to have Jennifer take on this important practice leadership role at our firm. Our Trusts & Estates Department has undertaken significant growth over the past two years and is one of the largest and most well-known practices in the region," said John J. McGivney, Managing Partner at Rubin Rudman. "Jennifer and Dana are a great team and together they will make sure that our clients continue to be serviced at the highest levels."

A respected thought-leader, Laucirica has played a key role in shaping Massachusetts probate practice. She testified in support of the Massachusetts Uniform Probate Code and served on the MUPC Implementation Committee. She is a past Chair and Vice Chair of the Massachusetts Bar Association's Probate Section Council and is recognized for her leadership in the field. She is an elected member of the Boston Probate and Estate Planning Forum and is a sought-after speaker on a wide range of fiduciary litigation topics.

She received her J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and her B.S., cum laude, from Northeastern University.

Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts.

