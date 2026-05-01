Rubin Rudman's John McGivney Named to Lawdragon's 2026 100 Managing Partners You Need to Know

BOSTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Managing Partner John J. McGivney was named to the 2026 Lawdragon 100 Managing Partners You Need to Know list. The award recognizes managing partners across the country who "inspire and lead as never before." According to Lawdragon, "They are impassioned, inclusive, and represent a new era of what it looks like to lead a law firm."

Rubin Rudman Managing Partner John J. McGivney was named to the 2026 Lawdragon 100 Managing Partners You Need to Know list.

McGivney has spent nearly three decades at Rubin Rudman, where he has served as Managing Partner the past nine years. During his leadership tenure, he has overseen significant growth in revenue, attorney ranks, and community engagement. He is also a member of the firm's Executive Committee and previously served as Co-Chair of the firm's Litigation practice. Across his many high-level roles, McGivney has created an entrepreneurial, collaborative, and collegial environment with a strong commitment to outstanding client service, work/life balance, elevating women attorneys, and inclusivity.

As a litigator, McGivney has tried nearly 40 cases in state and federal courts and argued over 25 appellate matters, including before the U.S. Supreme Court. He has resolved thousands of cases spanning insurance, commercial, and regulatory disputes, and is a certified mediator. He also served as a Special Assistant Attorney General in Massachusetts.

McGivney is currently a member of the Association for Conflict Resolution. He is a former Director of the Massachusetts Defense Lawyers Association and a former member of the Boston College Law School Alumni Council. McGivney is also passionate about mentoring and coaching young lawyers and devotes significant time to this work.

He has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® for Insurance Law and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants for many years (2008-2026) and was named "Lawyer of the Year" Boston in 2022. Other awards include: Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's (MLW) Top 20 Managing Partners (2024-2025), MLW's Hall of Fame (2024), and Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers, Civil Litigation & Insurance (2022-2025). He received his A.B, magna cum laude, from Boston College and his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

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SOURCE Rubin Rudman