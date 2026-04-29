Rubin Rudman Partner Matthew Joyce Named a 2026 Go To Tax Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Matthew Joyce, a partner in the firm's Corporate, Business and Tax department, has been named a 2026 Go To Tax Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly (MLW) for the second time. Joyce previously received this award in 2024, which is the last time that MLW has recognized attorneys in this category. The award honors the top tax lawyers in the region whose track record, expertise, and creative thinking make them leaders in their practice area.

Rubin Rudman partner Matthew Joyce has been named a 2026 Go To Tax Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for the second time.

Joyce concentrates his practice on income tax planning, partnership taxation, real estate and 1031 exchanges, tax credit finance, tax controversies, Opportunity Zones, and renewable energy incentives. He regularly represents institutional and high net worth clients in connection with all aspects of business and personal tax planning. He works closely with the firm's M&A, trusts and estate, and succession planning teams, enabling the firm to provide full service legal representation to a sophisticated client-base.

Other recent awards include Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List for Tax Law (2023-2025) and Lawdragon's 500 Leading Tax Lawyers (2025). He received his B.S., with Honors, and his B.A. from the University of New Hampshire, his J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law, and his LL.M. in taxation from Boston University School of Law.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

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SOURCE Rubin Rudman