Jennifer Louis-Jeune, Litigation Attorney at James Scott Farrin, Selected for "National Black Lawyers" 'Top 100' List

NBL 'Top 100' list celebrates "the nation's most respected African American attorneys."*

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest injury firms in North Carolina, is proud to announce the selection of attorney Jennifer Louis-Jeune to the "National Black Lawyers" 'Top 100' list. Louis-Jeune was an integral part of the firm's success in 2025 — including hundreds of millions in total compensation recovered for thousands of clients.*

The mission of The National Black Lawyers (NBL) is to recognize legal excellence and elevate Black leadership. NBL is by invitation-only, meaning "membership is a mark of distinction." Louis-Jeune was selected as a leader in her field.

"Jennifer is a persistent advocate for her clients, fighting for justice with meticulous preparation," said Tom Wilmoth, a leading litigation lawyer at James Scott Farrin. "She's also an authentic source of support for people facing adversity, working to understand the stories of her clients and help them navigate difficult times."

Prior to joining James Scott Farrin, Louis-Jeune spent 10+ years as a criminal defense attorney and taught classes at Fordham and Howard University Schools of Law. Louis-Jeune is also an active community volunteer and founder of 704 Cares, a nonprofit providing help for incarcerated people.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 78,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*Standards of inclusion: nbltop100.org. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

