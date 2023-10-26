Jennifer Weimer Joins CareerPhysician Bringing Over 19 Years of Executive Search Experience

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerPhysician, LLC, the national leader in executive search and academic leadership development in child health, today announced Jennifer Weimer has joined the team as director of candidate development, bringing more than 19 years of pediatric executive search experience.

Weimer brings a wealth of experience to CareerPhysician with a deep understanding of healthcare recruiting, talent management, talent intelligence and department and children's hospital process consulting.

Jennifer Weimer

"We're thrilled Jennifer has joined our team and know she will further advance our mission to positively impact the lives of children by placing the right talent in the right roles," said Wesley Millican, CEO of CareerPhysician. "Jennifer and I have worked together for years so it's special she's able to rejoin our company at such a pivotal time in healthcare. Our clients are looking for leaders to inspire their child health strategies for long-term impact and Jennifer's skills in talent identification and engagement will be a key asset in our supporting these efforts."

In her most recent role, Weimer served as senior search associate at Diversified Search Group where she was instrumental in coordinating the entire executive search process. She also previously served as assistant vice president at MillicanSolutions, LLC, which was acquired by AMN Healthcare in 2015. During her time there, she specialized in recruiting child health faculty and executive leaders for children's hospitals, medical schools and academic medical centers.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Wesley again and the whole CareerPhysician team," said Weimer. "CareerPhysician is the only mission-driven search firm I know and their dedication to recruiting diverse, qualified candidates and attention to clients' needs is unmatched in the industry. It's a great feeling to be working with the best of the best, all with the same goal to successfully connect our client partners to transformational faculty and physician leaders."

About CareerPhysician

CareerPhysician is the national leader in child health executive search and academic leadership development. The company's mission is to meaningfully impact the lives of children and their families and the careers of the faculty and leaders who serve them. In collaboration with the Child Health Advisory Council, CareerPhysician provides an innovative suite of executive search and leadership development services that span the full continuum from residents and fellows to senior faculty and leaders. CareerPhysician clients benefit from the company's 23 years of experience exclusively dedicated to the leadership needs of departments of pediatrics and children's hospitals.

