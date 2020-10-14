Jenny D'Anna Appointed to Vice President and Deputy General Counsel Legal Services at ITC

"Jenny has played an increasingly important role in our overall legal strategy over the past 10 years," said Christine Mason Soneral, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for ITC Holdings Corp. "In particular, Jenny's strategic legal counsel has been critical to the success of our major projects, including the largest and most complex project in the company's history."

Ms. D'Anna joined ITC in 2010 and most recently served as Assistant General Counsel-Utility Operations for ITC Holdings Corp. Prior to joining ITC, she worked in private practice specializing in real estate transactions.

Among her professional and community activities, Ms. D'Anna serves on the board of the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition, a non-profit public/private partnership dedicated to enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in Southeast Michigan. She also serves on the Michigan State University Tollgate Farm and Education Center's Special Projects Committee. MSU's Tollgate Farm provides unique agricultural learning experiences for all ages.

Ms. D'Anna holds a Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. She resides in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan with her husband and two children.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

