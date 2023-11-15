Jeptha Creed Distillery and USA Cares Partner For 'Red, White & Blue' Bottle To Benefit Veteran Families In Crisis

News provided by

USA Cares

15 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

A portion of proceeds from the sale of the bottles will benefit USA Cares

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares is proud to announce its partnership with Jeptha Creed Distillery to unveil their newest batch of Red, White & Blue bourbon, a limited-edition release benefitting veterans and their families. Media are invited to speak with USA Cares and Jeptha Creed at their distillery in Shelbyville, KY.

The Red, White & Blue bourbon bottle is a symbol of patriotism and gratitude towards the men and women who have served our country. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bottle will go directly to USA Cares to help provide financial assistance and support to military families in need.

"We couldn't do the work that we do all across the U.S. without the generosity of local businesses here in Kentucky," said Trace Chesser, President & CEO of USA Cares. "We are honored that Jeptha Creed has chosen USA Cares as its benefitting veteran nonprofit for this year's bottle, and we look forward to helping military families in crisis through this partnership."

The Red, White & Blue bourbon bottle will be sold exclusively at Jeptha Creed Distillery, online to 41 states, and at select retail locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Illinois.

To learn more about the work of USA Cares and how you can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who served, please visit usacares.org/donate

About USA Cares

USA Cares is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Its mission is to provide military veterans, service members, and their families with emergency financial assistance and post-service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability.

SOURCE USA Cares

