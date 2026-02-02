Jeptha Creed Distillery Cites Growth Despite Industry Headwinds

The Kentucky–based craft bourbon producer reflects on a challenging year for the industry and how staying true to its roots has fueled momentum.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the spirits industry navigates well-documented headwinds, Jeptha Creed Distillery , a women-owned craft producer in Shelbyville, Kentucky, continues to move forward by focusing on what has always defined the brand: authenticity, education, meaningful consumer experiences, "our farm to your glass" distilling and its founding motto, "Ne Oublie" Scottish Gaelic for "never forget where you came from."

In 2025, Jeptha Creed saw a 28% increase in distillery tourism year-over-year, reflecting a broader shift toward experiential travel and a renewed curiosity about the bourbon's origins and craftsmanship. At the distillery, visitors are invited beyond the tasting room to engage directly with the distillery's "our farm to your glass" philosophy, learning about heirloom corn varietals, fermentation, distillation, and maturation. In doing so, Jeptha Creed has positioned the distillery as both a destination and a learning experience for today's whiskey drinkers.

"As consumers become more intentional about what they drink, distillery tourism has become one of the most important ways we can tell our story," said Joyce Nethery, Master Distiller and CEO of Jeptha Creed Distillery. "People want transparency, connection, and a deeper understanding of the craft, and we're proud to offer that."

That commitment to transparency was further reinforced when Jeptha Creed joined the Estate Whiskey Alliance, introduced in March 2025 by the University of Kentucky. The first-of-its-kind Estate Distilling Certification recognizes whiskies made with at least two-thirds of their mash bill grains grown on estate-owned or controlled land. For Jeptha Creed, the certification validates a philosophy that has guided the distillery since its founding in 2016.

"After a decade of commitment to this vision, it's a dream come true to be part of this alliance," Nethery added. "The Estate Whiskey Alliance brings credibility among a competitive Kentucky Bourbon landscape and gives consumers confidence in knowing exactly where our whiskey is grown and produced."

The hard work paid off in 2025, as Jeptha Creed earned recognition across leading spirits publications for both the distillery and its bourbon portfolio. The distillery's 6-Year Wheated Bourbon, which debuted in April 2024, also received accolades at several top spirits competitions in 2025, including a gold medal in both the San Francisco and New York Spirits Competitions. Beyond critical recognition, Jeptha Creed welcomed visitors from near and far to a series of events throughout the year, including the annual Jammin' at Jeptha and Fall Harvest Festival, further strengthening its connection with consumers and the local community.

Looking ahead, 2026 marks the 10-year anniversary of Jeptha Creed Distillery. To celebrate the milestone, the distillery is planning a full calendar of events and experiences throughout the year. More information on Jeptha Creed's 10-year anniversary celebrations can be found at jepthacreed.com/events-page .

About Jeptha Creed Distillery

Located in Shelbyville, Kentucky, Jeptha Creed Distillery blends old-fashioned methods with modern innovation to meet today's tastes. Owned and operated by mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, the distillery sits on 64 acres of farmland where Bloody Butcher corn is grown for use across its portfolio of craft Kentucky bourbon. Every product reflects Jeptha Creed's commitment to quality, traceability, and craftsmanship.

