JERA Ventures Joins the Global Plug and Play Innovation Platform to Accelerate Corporate Venture Capital Activity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's leading global innovation platform, has announced a new partnership with JERA Ventures, a corporate venturing arm of JERA, the largest power generation company in Japan. By joining Plug and Play Energy, JERA Ventures aims to leverage emerging technologies and business models in Silicon Valley and beyond.

This collaboration enables JERA Ventures to partner with leading technology startups to develop solutions that ensure universal access to clean energy, eliminating barriers related to price, location, and availability.

"At JERA Ventures, we envision a world where clean energy is a given, allowing people to channel their energy into what truly excites them," said Isao Okubo, Senior Partner of JERA Ventures. "By leveraging Plug and Play's extensive startup network and JERA's expansive value chain, we aim to bring unprecedented innovation to the energy sector." "We strive to create energy that enables society to grow freely and sustainably, empowering individuals to pursue their dreams with sustainable, affordable, and stable energy."

Plug and Play specializes in driving innovation across over 20 industries, including energy. The program encompasses a wide range of technologies representing almost every function within the energy value chain. The partnership with JERA Ventures will accelerate the development of technology solutions across various focus areas, including the hydrogen/ammonia supply chain, new-generation green power, and green transformation services.

"Our partnership with JERA Ventures represents a significant step toward driving impactful innovation in the energy sector," said Reza Khaj, Director of Energy at Plug and Play. "By leveraging our global network of startups and JERA's expertise, we aim to accelerate the development of solutions that will transform the energy landscape toward a more sustainable and equitable future."

For more information on how to get involved, please visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/industries/energy.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About JERA VENTURES

JERA Ventures is a corporate venture capital arm that strategically invests a total of 300 million USD in startups with cutting-edge technologies and business concepts, as well as in venture capital funds that have close networks with these companies. With the key concept of being a "Sandbox for those who are serious about changing the world," JERA Ventures aims to serve as a bridge among JERA, startups, and the society, striving to be a valuable partner for startups that take on the challenge to change the world in the energy sector. Visit us at JERA Ventures | JERA

