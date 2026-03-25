Jeremiah Davidson marks publishing debut with the release of 'Beyond the Burn: Integrating Purposeful Humanity'

New book distills two decades of community leadership and creative immersion into a framework for intentional living

BOULDER, Colo., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 18 years of immersive participation in the Burning Man event, Hay House Writer's Competition Winner and first-time author Jeremiah Davidson offers a rare, richly personal exploration of transformation, community, and intentional living in "Beyond the Burn: Integrating Purposeful Humanity" (published by Balboa Press).

Beyond the Burn: Integrating Purposeful Humanity

"Beyond the Burn" is an engaging and insightful narrative outlining years of adventures attending Burning Man, winding up with a coming-of-middle-age story of sorts in which the author explores the event's integrative principles and distills what he has learned into a mold of purposeful humanity, which everyone, Burner and non-Burner alike, can adopt to live a more joyful, creative, and fulfilling life. Rather than documenting Burning Man as a spectator, Davidson focuses on lived experience — how communal effort, decommodification, and immediacy strip away distraction and invite a return to self, society, and source. He positions Burning Man not as a destination, but as a lens through which to understand how humans can live with reachable integrity, lead more consciously, and engage more meaningfully with one another in today's evolving world.

"Burning Man is not a destination; it's a state of consciousness," the author states. "While I hope 'Beyond the Burn' is enjoyable for all readers, anyone who has attended the Burning Man event will deeply resonate with the book's message, and I believe the book to be a useful tool for emerging Burners, helping to strengthen the valuable and impactful culture of the event."

Burning Man Project, the nonprofit that produces the annual Burning Man event, is aware and in support of this project. "Beyond the Burn" arrives at a critical time when many people are increasingly becoming disconnected from authentic human connection. This book provides a much-needed model for living with intention, connection and shared responsibility. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/782615-beyond-the-burn to get a copy.

"Beyond the Burn: Integrating Purposeful Humanity"

By Jeremiah Davidson, LSW

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 228 pages | ISBN 9798765264812

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 228 pages | ISBN 9798765264799

E-Book | 228 pages | ISBN 9798765264805

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jeremiah Davidson, LSW, emerged as an author after two decades of attending the popular Burning Man event in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. Through creating and evolving a theme camp, he honed leadership, community, and rich global friendships. While his career has been focused on event marketing, Davidson is a licensed social worker with a graduate degree from New York University. When he is not bird watching in Australia, Davidson organizes retreats in his mountain home of Colorado.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

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SOURCE Balboa Press