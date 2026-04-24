'The Winning Mentality: The Eight Secrets of High Achievers' reveals the science and strategy behind personal transformation

Dr. Erika Mateus combines psychology, neuroscience and real-world experience to help readers turn goals into results

RESTON, Va., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Erika Mateus, Ph.D., LCSW, introduces a practical guide to personal and professional transformation in her debut work, "The Winning Mentality: The Eight Secrets of High Achievers" (published by Balboa Press). This book presents a structured, science-informed framework designed to help individuals move from desire to execution.

The Winning Mentality

Drawing from her experience as a clinician and coach, Mateus addresses a common challenge: many capable individuals have clear goals but struggle to follow through. She identifies patterns of procrastination, self-doubt and fear as key barriers to success and offers actionable strategies to overcome them.

"The Winning Mentality" outlines eight principles used by high achievers to turn goals into outcomes. Blending psychology, neuroscience and real-world experience, the book helps readers shift their mindset, regulate emotions, develop disciplined actions and create meaningful change. Rather than offering quick fixes, it provides insights on how to identify limiting beliefs, emotional blocks and internal narratives that hinder progress. It helps them discover their true desires and then translate that clarity into aligned, consistent action — making success intentional, sustainable and measurable.

"I want readers to walk away with clarity, self-awareness, and a sense of personal power," Mateus states. "More than anything, I want them to understand how their thoughts, emotions, and patterns may be holding them back—and that they have the ability to change them. My hope is that readers finish the book knowing what they truly want, trusting themselves more deeply, and feeling equipped with practical tools to take aligned, confident action toward the life they desire."

"The Winning Mentality" is designed for readers seeking clarity, direction and sustainable results. It provides tools that can be applied across careers, relationships and personal development, emphasizing that transformation begins internally and aligned action follows. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/795996-the-winning-mentality to get a copy.

"The Winning Mentality: The Eight Secrets of High Achievers"

By Dr. Erika Mateus, Ph.D., LCSW

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 122 pages | ISBN 9798765266113

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 122 pages | ISBN 9798765266090

E-Book | 122 pages | ISBN 9798765266106

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Erika Mateus, Ph.D., LCSW, is a clinical social worker, mindfulness meditation teacher and Reiki master. She holds a doctorate in integrative medicine and integrates psychology, neuroscience and mindfulness practices to help individuals overcome internal barriers and achieve long-term success. Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, Mateus moved to the United States shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks with limited resources and a strong determination to succeed. Through years of study, research and clinical and coaching experience, she developed the framework presented in "The Winning Mentality."

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

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SOURCE Balboa Press