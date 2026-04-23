New release 'The Doctor's Future' warns physicians to lead, not fear, the rise of artificial intelligence and robotics in healthcare

Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli presents a blueprint to future-proof medicine in an AI-driven era

LONDON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the author of the award-winning "The Doctor's Voice" comes another visionary work that seeks to empower healthcare decision-makers, policy leaders and medical professionals with a timely, strategic, and empowering manifesto for navigating the dawn of artificial intelligence and robotics-powered medicine.

The Doctor's Future

In "The Doctor's Future: A Blueprint for Future-Proofing Your Profession and for Healthcare Decision Makers Leading the Evolution of AI/Robotics-Powered Medicine" (published by Balboa Press), Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli confronts one of the most pressing challenges in medicine today: how to preserve the human essence of healthcare while embracing disruptive technological innovation?

Drawing from over two decades of frontline clinical experience and healthcare leadership across Europe, the author presents a forward-looking examination of how technology is already reshaping medicine. Artificial intelligence is being used in areas such as diagnostic imaging, predictive analytics and administrative workflows, signaling a shift that is no longer theoretical but firmly underway. Despite this acceleration, the medical profession remains largely unprepared, with many clinicians facing uncertainty, resistance, and a lack of strategic direction.

Rather than positioning technology as an adversary, "The Doctor's Future" reframes it as a powerful ally — one that can enhance precision, efficiency, and access to care when guided by human intelligence, ethics, and leadership. At the core of the book is the Healthcare Convergence Framework® — a strategic model designed to help healthcare organizations and professionals assess their readiness for AI integration while ensuring safety, accountability, and patient-centered care. This framework offers actionable guidance for aligning clinicians, policymakers, technologists, and institutions in building a healthcare system where innovation serves humanity and not the other way around.

"We want every clinician, policymaker, and health leader who reads this book to feel re-empowered, not replaced," Garbelli states. "The arrival of AI and robotics doesn't signal the end of your profession—it signals a new beginning, one that demands bold leadership, adaptability, and inner clarity. You are not powerless in the face of change. You are the architect of what comes next."

This book is both a call to arms and a strategic toolkit for those who refuse to be bystanders in the transformation of healthcare. It serves as a warning, a roadmap, and a visionary guide for ensuring that the doctor of the future is not obsolete — but upgraded, empowered, and essential.

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/861326-the-doctors-future to get a copy.

"The Doctor's Future: A Blueprint for Future-Proofing Your Profession and for Healthcare Decision Makers Leading the Evolution of AI/Robotics-Powered Medicine"

By Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 250 pages | ISBN 9798765257814

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 250 pages | ISBN 9798765257807

E-Book | 250 pages | ISBN 9798765257791

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli is a leading acute internal medicine specialist, clinical director, and globally recognized healthcare strategist with over 20 years of experience across Italy and the United Kingdom. He is the creator of the Healthcare Convergence Framework®, a pioneering tool designed to help healthcare organizations assess and implement AI and robotics safely and effectively. An award-winning author of "The Doctor's Voice" and "The Doctor's Future," Garbelli is known for bridging clinical expertise with strategic innovation, empowering doctors and healthcare leaders to navigate transformation with clarity, confidence, and purpose. Through his global work as a consultant and thought leader, he continues to champion a future of medicine that harmonizes advanced technology with human-centered care. For complete information about the author and his works, visit www.drgarbelli.com.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

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SOURCE Balboa Press