Jeremy Ausmus Crowned 2024 PGT® Player of the Year

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) is proud to announce Jeremy Ausmus as the 2024 PGT Player of the Year. Ausmus dominated the leaderboard with an impressive 2,966 points, earned through 26 cashes and one tournament victory during the 2024 PGT season.

Ausmus's consistency and skill translated into an extraordinary $5,991,016 in prize money from PGT events, further solidifying his place as one of poker's elite players. For his outstanding performance, Ausmus wins a $50,000 bonus prize in recognition of his PGT Player of the Year achievement. He'll also begin the prestigious PGT $1,000,000 Championship event with the largest starting stack.

"Jeremy Ausmus showcased extraordinary consistency and skill throughout the 2024 PGT season, competing at the highest level against the toughest fields in poker," said Tim Duckworth, Director of Live Events for PokerGO®. "Winning PGT Player of the Year is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and incredible talent. On behalf of the PGT, we congratulate Jeremy on this well-deserved accomplishment."

Ausmus joins Isaac Haxton (2023) and Stephen Chidwick (2022) as past PGT Player of the Year winners who have demonstrated excellence in poker's most competitive arena. His achievement underscores the PGT's commitment to showcasing the highest level of tournament poker and celebrating the game's best players.

The PGT season will conclude with the season-ending PGT $1,000,000 Championship. A field of the top 40 tournament players in the world will compete against select qualifiers for the chance to win a $500,000 top prize. The event will be livestreamed on PokerGO.com January 10-11.

For more information on the PGT and the latest updates, visit PGT.com .

