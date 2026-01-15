RapidSOS Introduces Real-Time Interoperability with HARMONY AI to Automate Emergency Coordination

New AI capability connects public safety agencies, enabling live call summary, transcript, and data sharing across jurisdictional boundaries

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS, the public safety AI company, today launched Real-Time Interoperability. This new capability enables live call intelligence to flow securely across state and local agencies, ensuring that mission-critical data follows the call across jurisdictional boundaries in real time. RapidSOS shaves critical minutes in dispatching policy-routed calls with instant automated sharing of call summaries and transcripts.

Real-Time Interoperability—a landmark capability powered by RapidSOS Harmony AI. Now, mission-critical data, live transcripts, and AI-generated summaries follow the call across state and local lines in real time, ensuring no agency is left in the dark. Speed Speed

For decades, the public safety industry has struggled with visibility gaps when 911 calls are answered outside of their primary jurisdiction. These "out of jurisdiction" calls – often caused by network outages, natural disasters, or surges in call volume – force dispatchers into manual phone coordination or legacy CAD-to-CAD applications. Compounding the challenge of these situations, RapidSOS data reveals a greater than 10% error rate where infrastructure is impacted by connectivity issues or routing challenges.

RapidSOS HARMONY AI, the first purpose-built AI for public safety that's informed by over one billion emergencies supported, is now helping agencies take on this challenge:

Live Synchronized Intelligence: Instant access to live call transcripts and AI-generated summaries for both the answering and authoritative agencies.

Instant access to live call transcripts and AI-generated summaries for both the answering and authoritative agencies. Instant Language Translation: Real-time translation tools that break down language barriers during high-stress interagency coordination.

Real-time translation tools that break down language barriers during high-stress interagency coordination. Interagency Chat: Direct digital communication between telecommunicators, integrated into existing dispatch workflows.

Direct digital communication between telecommunicators, integrated into existing dispatch workflows. Zero-Latency Situational Awareness: Authoritative agencies can see the full picture and dispatch field responders eliminating the need for a manual call transfer.

"Over the past decade public safety has guided and shaped the creation of RapidSOS - today the largest interoperable network of ECCs, field responders, and connected devices," said Michael Martin, founder and CEO of RapidSOS. "With the guidance of public safety we are harnessing HARMONY AI to unlock that platform with immediate, real-time visibility into every emergency - even if routed to another jurisdiction, if the call fails to connect, or the caller doesn't speak English."

The need for Real-Time Interoperability is heightened for cities hosting upcoming large-scale events like the Super Bowl or World Cup where emergency call volumes surge. For example, within the hour of the 2025 Super Bowl game ending, emergency call volumes spiked 1,300%, forcing many calls to be rerouted to neighboring ECCs. 2026 World Cup host cities like Miami are planning ahead to create safer games.

"For too long, 911 centers have been dependent on 'old-school' voice-only communication, which creates an immense manual burden," said Luz Ponce, Communication Center Administrator at City of Miami Police Department. "The moment we turned this on, we saw it work immediately — literally seeing a live call answered by another agency appear on our screens in real-time. With Real-Time Interoperability, we see the full transcript and location already gathered and summarized by HARMONY AI. It eliminates so much wasted time and is truly a game changer for public safety."

This launch follows extensive field testing and co-development alongside leading public-safety agencies. By processing live incidents across urban, suburban and rural environments, RapidSOS HARMONY AI provides real-time connection and interagency chat directly within existing dispatch workflows.

Learn more about Real-Time Interoperability.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is the leading public safety AI company that unlocks mission-critical intelligence for emergency response. It harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from the world's largest safety network, which includes over 600 million connected devices and 200+ global technology companies. This intelligence is delivered to 22,000+ state and local agencies, serving over one million first responders. RapidSOS has supported over one billion emergencies in a dozen countries, powering RapidSOS HARMONY, the first purpose-built AI by public safety, designed to save critical time by automatically detecting emergencies, unifying real-time data and video streams, and coordinating a faster, more effective response. Learn more at www.RapidSOS.com.

SOURCE RapidSOS