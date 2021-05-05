Jergens® Skincare Celebrates All Moms This Mother's Day

"This Mother's Day, Jergens® Skincare wanted to celebrate the labor of love that is motherhood with a special shout out to ALL the moms, no matter how they came to motherhood," shared Stephanie Kimutis, Senior Brand Manager for Jergens Skincare. "We believe that a mom is a mom. It's not about genetics. It's about love and we wanted to show that. We are so grateful to the families who shared their loving motherhood journeys with us."

Jergens® Skincare is spotlighting each family from the video in a dedicated vignette on @JergensUS social channels that provides an inside look at what being a mom means to them. The video features an array of moms, including an adoptive mom, transgender mom and LGBTQ+ moms. As part of the concepting phase, Jergens® Skincare enlisted the counsel of key advocacy groups, including GLAAD, Project RACE and Voice for Adoption to ensure all stories were respectfully shared.

The campaign is led by a hero video highlighting a diverse group of real moms and their families, and those heartfelt, intimate moments that moms know so well. The campaign will be supported by organic and paid social media content as well as robust media outreach.

This campaign was inspired by Jergens® Original Scent Moisturizer and new Extra Moisturizing Hand Wash, both with Cherry Almond Essence – the nostalgic scent which has been providing comfort for generations.

The Jergens® Skincare "A Mom is a Mom" campaign will be showcased this week on The Talk and Entertainment Tonight, and the latter will feature actress and Jergens® spokeswomen, Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow who will speak about the campaign and share special anecdotes about their relationship as mother and daughter.

About Jergens® Original Scent Moisturizer with Cherry Almond Essence: Jergens® Original Scent Moisturizer has been providing a touch of comfort for generations, enriching body and mind for an unmistakable feeling of love and care that we all yearn for, especially now. Original Scent Moisturizer relieves dry skin with moisture rich hydration to reveal deeply luminous, visibly softer skin. Skin's luminosity is restored with a unique illuminating HYDRALUCENCE™ blend and nourishing hydrators. It provides dry skin with long-lasting moisture to soften and visibly improve overall tone and texture.

PRICING/AVAILABILITY: $7.49; TARGET.COM

About Jergens® Skincare NEW Extra Moisturizing Hand Wash with Cherry Almond Essence: The latest addition to the Original Scent portfolio, Jergens® Hand Wash thoroughly cleanses skin while soothing dryness with a moisture-rich formula. It removes dirt and germs and relieves dryness with a unique pH-balanced formula and soothing moisturizers, leaving hands lightly fragranced with Jergens® classic Cherry Almond scent.

PRICING/AVAILABILITY: $3.99; WALGREENS.COM

About Kao USA Inc.

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes Ban® antiperspirant deodorants and Total Refresh® Cooling Body Cloths; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® Frizz-Ease® Luxurious Volume, Sheer Blonde®, Beach Blonde®, Brilliant Brunette®, Radiant Red, and Precision Foam Colour professional hair care products. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

About The Talk:

CBS's Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK (broadcast weekdays 2:00–3:00 PM, ET; 1:00–2:00 PM, PT/CT) features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.

About Entertainment Tonight

Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, the #1 entertainment newsmagazine on television, is co-hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner with Lauren Zima, Rachel Smith and Matt Cohen as correspondents. Erin Johnson serves as Executive Producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi as Co-Executive Producers.

