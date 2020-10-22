Jerry Canning Joins iQuanti as Advisor

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing company iQuanti today announced that former Facebook & Google executive Jerry Canning is joining them as an Advisor.

Jerry Canning joins with over 20 years of digital sales leadership and C-level client engagement experience. In his role, Canning will advise iQuanti's leadership team on delivering solutions to drive superior results for financial services clients.

"Jerry Canning brings to iQuanti, a wealth of experience in digital marketing for financial services." (CEO, iQuanti) Tweet this Jerry Canning joins iQuanti as a special advisor to help further strengthen the digital marketing company's vertical specialization on Banking and Financial Services.

iQuanti CEO Vish Sastry Rachakonda said, "We are very excited to have Jerry as an advisor. He brings a wealth of experience in digital marketing for financial services. He will help us understand the needs of these industries, is a trusted advocate with clients and will enable us to craft solutions to help drive superior results."

Over the years, iQuanti has found success through its focus on developing innovative, industry-leading digital programs and solutions with increasing focus on Financial Services (banking and insurance).

"Having built an expertise in financial and insurance services during my 13 years at Google and Facebook, I'm well-versed in the results-oriented focus across the category," said Canning. "iQuanti's proprietary technology delivers unique insights that drive performance and business outcomes, and that is highest priority for banks and insurers. In addition, I'm joining a winning team as iQuanti has a strong set of existing clients and consistent over-delivery against client expectations."

In addition to serving in this advisory capacity, Canning maintains his current role as VP, Digital at National Cinemedia.

About iQuanti:

iQuanti ignites powerful & predictable digital marketing performance for global brands with an approach rooted in data science and deep vertical knowledge.

iQuanti now has 200+ employees across New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Mexico City, London, Toronto, Bangalore and Singapore. A 6-time Inc 5000 honoree, iQuanti was also recognized in the inaugural 'AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies' list in 2019.

For more information, visit iQuanti.com.

Contact Information:

Reshma Muralidhar

[email protected]

SOURCE iQuanti

Related Links

www.iquanti.com

